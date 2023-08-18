The TinCaps kept up their drive for the playoffs and won their third straight against Dayton, defeating the Dragons 3-2 Friday at Parkview Field.
Combined with West Michigan's 6-5 loss to South Bend, just its third loss in the last 17 games, the TinCaps (26-20) are a half-game behind the Whitecaps (26-19) in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings.
Fort Wayne has won three in a row for the first time since the All-Star Break. The last time it took at least three straight was a six-game win streak from July 2-7. The victory pushed the TinCaps two games in front of Dayton in the East standings after the teams entered the series tied for second behind West Michigan. The hosts need to win only one of the series' two weekend games to end a five-series winless streak.
Red-hot Graham Pauley hit his 15th home run since joining Fort Wayne in late June, a two-run, 428-foot blast to right-center to cap a three-run fourth inning and give the TinCaps a 3-1 lead. Earlier in the inning, Ethan Salas doubled to center field, the 17-year-old's first extra-base hit at High-A in his eighth game at the level, to drive in Nathan Martorella, who also doubled.
Pauley's 15 home runs have come in just 43 games after he hit only four home runs in 62 games at Low-A Lake Elsinore prior to his call-up. His home-run total is the highest in the Midwest League since his arrival and he is just three off the season-long league lead. He has 44 RBI with Fort Wayne.
Austin Krob (3-3) got the win, pitching 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs (one earned), on four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. David Morgan (2 1/3 innings) and Cole Paplham finished up the four-hitter, with Paplham getting his first save with the TinCaps after notching eight with Low-A Lake Elsinore before his call-up this week.
Martorella's run in the third was his 70th of the season, third-best in the league. His on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .821 is eighth.
Fort Wayne leadoff man Jakob Marsee went 0 for 4, ending his 21-game on-base streak and his 12-game hit streak. He had had six straight games with multiple hits.