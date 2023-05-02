NEW YORK – A magazine columnist who says Donald Trump raped her in a department store’s dressing room two decades before he became president acknowledged Monday that she never followed her own advice to readers that they report sexual attacks to police.
E. Jean Carroll, who grew up in Fort Wayne, told a federal civil court jury that the reason was generational.
The 79-year-old said that as “a member of the silent generation,” she was conditioned to keep her chin up and not to complain.
“The fact that I never went to the police is not surprising for somebody my age,” she testified. Carroll said she had called police only once in her life, when she feared the mailbox at a home where she was staying was going to be damaged on Halloween.
“You would call police if a mailbox was attacked,” Tacopina asked, “but not if you yourself were attacked?”
Carroll replied that at the time, she was ashamed of what she alleges happened.
Silenced transgender lawmaker sues
A lawsuit Monday in Montana district court on behalf of the transgender Democrat Rep. Zooey Zephyr and several constituents say they are being denied their right to adequate representation.
Zephyr was silenced and barred after chiding her Republican colleagues over legislation to restrict gender-affirming health care and for encouraging protesters.
Folk singer Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
Gordon Lightfoot, Canada’s legendary folk singer-songwriter whose hits include “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” died Monday. a representative of his family said. He was 84.
His popularity peaked in the 1970s with “If You Could Read My Mind” and the single and album “Sundown.”
President calls meeting over debt
President Joe Biden has phoned all four Congressional leaders and invited them to a May 9 meeting at the White House – a sign of pressure to raise the debt cap as the Treasury Department is warning of a default as soon as June 1. An administration official confirmed the calls and meeting.
Environmental groups sue over SpaceX
The Federal Aviation Administration is being sued by wildlife and environmental groups over SpaceX’s launch of its giant rocket from Texas.
The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Washington says the FAA failed to fully consider the environmental impacts of the Starship program near Brownsville, Texas.
Bill would allow teens to serve drinks
Fourteen-year-olds in Wisconsin could serve alcohol to seated customers in bars and restaurants under a bill circulated for co-sponsors by a pair of Republican state lawmakers.
The bill sponsors say they’re trying to address the state’s worker shortage.
7 bodies found in search for Okla. teens
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the bodies of seven people have been discovered Monday on a rural property near the town of Henryetta during the search for two missing teenagers.
A missing endangered person advisory had been issued earlier Monday for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer. Brewer’s father told KOTV in Tulsa that one of the bodies discovered was that of his daughter.