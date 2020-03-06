Boston Massacre anniversary marked

BOSTON – Ceremonies and a protest marked the 250th anniversary Thursday of the massacre in Boston that helped spark the Revolutionary War.

A morning tribute at the grave of the five victims of the fateful conflict included a wreath-laying ceremony and musket salute.

The commemoration at the Old Granary Burial Ground in downtown Boston was the first of a number of events expected to take place across the country in the coming years to mark the 250th anniversary of America's war for independence, according to the Daughters of the American Revolution, which hosted the brief service.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and others planned to take part in an evening ceremony.

And other black and Native American groups planned a “death procession” protest from the massacre site to historic Faneuil Hall. The protesters want to rename the hall in honor of Crispus Attucks, a man of African and Native American descent who was the first person killed in the massacre.

The Boston Massacre took place March 5, 1770, as a mob attacked a British soldier in front of the downtown Customs House on a snowy evening. The solider was among roughly 4,000 troops occupying Boston in order to enforce new tax laws imposed on the American colonies, according to the Daughters of the American Revolution.

British soldiers opened fire on the crowd, killing Attucks and four other men. The story of the bloody street brawl stoked anti-British sentiment throughout the colonies.

John Adams, who defended the British soldiers in their trial and later became the new nation's second president, said the massacre was when the “foundation of American independence was laid.”