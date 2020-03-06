Man guilty in killing of 3 officers put to death

ATMORE, Ala. – A man convicted in the 2004 killings of three police officers who were shot by another man was executed Thursday evening in Alabama after a last-minute appeal by supporters, including the son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., to stop the execution failed.

Inmate Nathaniel Woods, 43, was pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m. CST on Thursday following a lethal injection at the state prison in Atmore, authorities said. The inmate had no last words before the chemicals began flowing.

The execution came after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey told Woods' attorney she had denied a request for clemency.

Woods and Kerry Spencer were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in the slayings of the three Birmingham officers. The officers deaths in a hail of gunfire rocked Alabama's largest city in 2004. Carlos Owen, Harley A. Chisolm III and Charles R. Bennett died while trying to serve a misdemeanor domestic assault warrant on Woods at a suspected drug house.

Prosecutors said Spencer was the triggerman in the slaying, opening fire on the officers with a high-powered rifle inside the apartment, but Woods was convicted as an accomplice.

Supporters argued that Spencer said he was the sole person responsible for the shootings and that Woods received an unfair trial in 2005.

“'He is actually innocent,” Woods' sister, Pamela Woods, told reporters outside the prison earlier Thursday. “Kerry Spencer, the actual shooter, has stated many times that he did it on his own with no help for anyone.”

Spencer told The Appeal in an article about the case that Woods was “100% innocent.”

“Killing this African American man, whose case appears to have been strongly mishandled by the courts, could produce an irreversible injustice. Are you willing to allow a potentially innocent man to be executed?” Martin Luther King III had written the state's governor, Ivey.

Testimony showed the officers approached a small house where Woods and Spencer were believed to deal drugs. State lawyers wrote in court filings that Woods said he was surrendering to officers, and soon after, Spencer opened fire with a high-powered rife.

Prosecutors argued Woods played a role in the slayings and lured officers into the apartment.

State attorneys said that while Woods was awaiting trial, deputies found a drawing of a bullet-riddled police car in his jail cell and song lyrics about killing such as, “Haven't you ever heard of a killa I drop pigs like Kerry Spencer.”No execution date has been set for Spencer, who was convicted before Woods and is on death row.