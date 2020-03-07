South By Southwest cancels as precaution

AUSTIN, Texas – The organizers of South By Southwest – which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors and some of Hollywood and music's biggest stars – announced Friday they had canceled the annual arts and technology festival, saying they're “devastated” but recognize it is necessary to prevent a serious threat of contagion.

Mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster Friday afternoon as a precaution because of the rapidly spreading new coronavirus, effectively canceling the annual event that had been scheduled for March 13-22.

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, the county's top elected official, signed a companion disaster declaration for the county surrounding Austin. The order banned festival gatherings that would attract people from areas where COVID-19 has been found. No one in the Austin area has been found to have the virus, Eckhardt said. However, South by Southwest was expected to have drawn an international audience into close quarters, posing a spreading threat.

Festival organizers noted that Austin Public Health had stated as recently as Wednesday that “there's no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer,” but that the situation evolved rapidly and they respect officials' decision.

South By Southwest started in 1987 as a small showcase for up-and-coming bands that turned into an international extravaganza, which now includes movie premieres and performances from major artists.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 14, with all but one victim in Washington state, while the number of infections swelled to over 200 scattered across at least 18 states, including at least eight cases in the Houston area.

The announcement comes days after several high-profile companies, including Netflix, tech news outlet Mashable, video-based social media platform TikTok and U.S. chip maker Intel, pulled out of the festival.

More than 50,000 people had signed a petition seeking to get the festival canceled.

Media producer Stephen Stuart, 35, from New York City said he bought a $1,200 pass but that he's glad the event has been canceled.

“There are hundreds of thousands of people who come from all around the planet. They're all traveling, they all go to this one place, and then they're all pushed into these rooms confined with one another. It's not really conducive to not spreading a disease.”