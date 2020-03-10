Weinstein seeks 5 years in prison

NEW YORK – With prosecutors seeking a severe punishment for Harvey Weinstein in his landmark #MeToo case, his lawyers argued on Monday that he deserves mercy for his already “historic fall from grace” and serious health issues.

In a letter filed in advance of Weinstein's sentencing on Wednesday for his New York City rape conviction, his defense team asked Judge James Burke to give him only five years behind bars – a far cry from the potential 29-year maximum term allowed by law.

A man who was once admired for putting part of his fortune into charitable causes during his rise to one of Hollywood's most powerful producers now “cannot walk outside without being heckled,” the papers say. “He has lost his means to earn a living. Simply put, his fall from grace has been historic, perhaps unmatched in the age of social media.”

Even if the ailing 67-year-old defendant is given a lesser term, “the grave reality is that Mr. Weinstein may not even outlive that term” making it “a de facto life sentence,” the papers say.

In their own filing last week, prosecutors detailed a litany of allegations they said fit a pattern that continued for decades: Weinstein getting young women alone in hotel rooms and other settings before sexually attacking them.

Montana governor to run for Senate

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said Monday he will run against first-term Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, giving Democrats a boost in their effort to take control of the Senate in November.

His decision to run is an about-face made at the last minute for the two-term governor, who ended his long-shot bid for president in December and had repeatedly insisted he had no interest in running for the Senate.

Bullock told reporters he previously rejected the idea of another campaign out of consideration for his wife, Lisa, and their three school-age children who have been in the public eye for most of their lives. But they decided as a family to go ahead on the final day that candidates can file for the elections.

VA plans to boot 5 schools from GI Bill

The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to bar new GI Bill students from enrolling at five universities, citing “advertising, sales or enrollment practices that are erroneous, deceptive or misleading.”

The schools were identified as the University of Phoenix, Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, Bellevue University and Temple University. VA said in a statement that the schools would be suspended from the GI Bill program, which provides student financial aid to veterans, unless corrective action is taken within 60 days.