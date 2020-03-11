DOJ must show testimony: Judge

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department must give Congress secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, giving the House a significant win in a separation-of-powers clash with the Trump administration.

The three-judge panel said in a 2-1 opinion that the House Judiciary Committee's need for the material in its investigations of President Donald Trump outweighed the Justice Department's interests in keeping the testimony secret.

It is unclear when the materials might actually be turned over. The Trump administration can ask the full appeals court to rehear the case, and can appeal to the Supreme Court. The ruling softens the blow of a loss the House endured two weeks ago when judges on the same court said they would not force former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before Congress.

Violence muddies US withdrawal

The top U.S. commander for the Middle East painted a grim picture Tuesday of the peace process with the Taliban in Afghanistan, saying the current level of violence is higher than allowed in the plan and that he will recommend against full withdrawal if that continues.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie told the House Armed Services Committee that he has plans to cut the number of troops to 8,600 by the summer, but so far the U.S. “has not developed military plans” for the full withdrawal in 14 months that is called for in the peace plan signed Feb. 29.

The United States has begun withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, taking a step forward on its peace deal with the Taliban. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani promised Monday to start releasing Taliban prisoners, but by Tuesday he had not issued a decree to free them.

Proposal made to extend Putin term

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed his tightly guarded political plans Tuesday and supported a constitutional amendment that would allow him to seek reelection in 2024 by restarting the term count. The constitutional change would pave the way for the 67-year-old Putin to stay in office until 2036, if he desires.

A lawmaker proposed either scrapping Russia's two-term limit for presidents or stopping the clock so the law wouldn't apply to Putin's time in office.

The Russian leader and the lower house of parliament quickly endorsed the proposal. Kremlin critics denounced the move as cynical manipulation and called for protests.

Mayor has issue at polling place

The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, struggled to vote Tuesday in the state's presidential primary after a poll worker mistakenly transposed his first and last names while searching for him in the voter rolls.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, a Democrat, made a video about the importance of voting before he headed into his normal polling location. But he said a worker couldn't find his name in the system. He later learned that the worker had entered his name into the system as “Lucas Quinton.”

The mayor returned Tuesday afternoon and successfully voted, but only after publicly airing his frustration.