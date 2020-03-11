Teen sniper gets married in prison

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Lee Boyd Malvo, who is serving life in prison for his role in the 2002 sniper spree that terrorized the nation's capital region, is now a married man.

Carmeta Albarus, who has served as an adviser and mentor for Malvo since testifying at his 2003 trial, confirmed the wedding took place this month at Red Onion State Prison in southwest Virginia. She declined to identify the bride.

Malvo, now 35, was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad embarked on a killing spree in October 2002 that left 10 people dead and three wounded in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. Muhammad was executed and Malvo was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

This year, Virginia passed legislation that gives those who were under 18 when they committed their crime a chance to seek parole after serving 20 years. As a result, Malvo will be eligible in 2024.

Border agent allegedly smuggled drugs

A Customs and Border Protection officer smuggled more than a dozen bricks of cocaine from the U.S. Virgin Islands into the United States after he was allowed to bypass security because of his job, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The scheme was foiled after Ivan Van Beverhoudt's flight arrived at Atlanta's airport and a K-9 sniffed out the drugs in his carry-on luggage on Jan. 10, officials said in a news release. The bricks of cocaine amounted to 39 pounds, authorities said.

Infowars host charged with DWI

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated after his wife called police to their house over an argument, according to court records released Tuesday.

The deputy said when he arrived he saw Jones' Dodge Charger leaving the Austin neighborhood and pulled him over. Jones, 46, allegedly said he and his wife got into an argument over dinner and that he ended up walking about three miles home from the restaurant. Jones allegedly said the argument continued when he got home, so he set off for another downtown residence he owns “to get away from his wife,” according to the affidavit.