Congress OKs bill to limit war power

WASHINGTON – Defying a veto threat, Congress has approved a bipartisan measure to limit President Donald Trump's authority to launch military operations against Iran.

The House gave final legislative approval to the measure Wednesday, 227-186, sending it to Trump. The president has promised to veto the war powers resolution, warning that if his “hands were tied, Iran would have a field day.”

The resolution, sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., declares that Trump must win approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.

Step taken to dial back surveillance

Congress has taken a first step toward addressing errors made by the FBI during its investigation of the Trump campaign and Russia, with the House passing legislation Wednesday that would impose new restrictions on the federal government's surveillance tools.

The bipartisan bill, negotiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, would renew several provisions the FBI sees as vital to fighting terrorism. The legislation is a compromise that reflects angst about the way the surveillance powers have been used, but also a reluctance to strip those powers from the government's arsenal.

Measure made to rebuke DeVos' move

The Senate on Wednesday gave final congressional approval to a measure that would overturn rules issued by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in 2019 that made it harder for students to get loans erased after being misled by for-profit colleges.

The measure, which passed with a 53-42 vote, stands as a rare rebuke of DeVos by the Republican-led Senate. The House approved the measure in January, and it now goes to President Donald Trump. The White House has threatened a presidential veto.

Ban on forced labor imports sought

U.S. lawmakers pushed Wednesday for a ban on imports from a vast area of northwestern China because of the widespread use of forced labor on farms and factories in a region where the communist government has detained more than a million people in a campaign against ethnic minorities.

The U.S. already bans imports made with forced labor, but a bipartisan group of lawmakers said virtually anything coming from Xinjiang should be considered tainted by the mass detention and repression of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities.