Beleaguered Iran seeks IMF loan

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran said Thursday it asked the International Monetary Fund for a $5 billion loan to fight the coronavirus, the first time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that it has sought such assistance, in a staggering admission of how fragile its economy has become amid the epidemic and punishing U.S. sanctions.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the Washington-based IMF should “stand on right side of history & act responsibly” by releasing the funds. He also said the fight against the virus, which has infected more than 10,000 people in Iran and killed hundreds, has been “stymied by vast shortages caused by restrictions,” a reference to the U.S. sanctions.

Zarif also demanded that the U.S. immediately halt what he called a “campaign of economic terrorism” and lift sanctions, saying in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Washington has made it increasingly difficult for Iran to export oil and virtually impossible to import medicine and medical equipment to treat those with the illness.

Disney, Universal theme parks shut

Disneyland will close its doors for the rest of the month, an extraordinary decision mirrored throughout California by companies big and small after Gov. Gavin Newsom's call for any nonessential gatherings of 250 people or more to be canceled to help stop the rapid spread of the new coronavirus.

Universal Studios Hollywood also announced it would close for two weeks starting Saturday.

Also, after Sunday, Florida's Disney World will also close to guests through the end of March. And Disney is suspending any new cruise ship departures starting Saturday.

Virus tough for leaders to avoid

The coronavirus reached directly into the world's centers of power Thursday, with politicians in Canada, Brazil, Spain and elsewhere either testing positive for the new virus or putting themselves into self-quarantine.

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he was isolating himself at home because his wife showed flu-like symptoms after her return from Britain. She later tested positive. In Spain, a leading member of a far-right party tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian president's communications director tested positive just days after meeting with President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Despite that, Trump has no plans to be tested or go into self-quarantine, the White House said. “Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Mayor: NYC not shutting down

New York City officials moved swiftly Thursday to address a false text message spreading on social media claiming that the police department was planning to put containment actions in place this weekend to address the spread of the coronavirus, including a shutdown of Metro-North rail lines and limited subway service.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the claims “wrong” and “off base” during an afternoon news conference discussing the decision to declare a state of emergency in the city. He speculated the information leaked from scenario planning and said it was not from plans being put in place.

De Blasio said a total shutdown would be unrealistic for a variety of reasons, including that it would make it impossible for people like health care workers to get around.

Alex Jones chided for phony claims

New York's attorney general is demanding that conspiracy monger Alex Jones stop hawking phony coronavirus treatments.

Attorney General Letita James' office sent a cease-and-desist letter Thursday saying it's “extremely concerned” by Jones' claims that toothpaste, dietary supplements, creams, and other products sold on his website can prevent and cure the disease, known as COVID-19.

Jones, known for pushing conspiracy theories about school shootings and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, touted the products on his radio show last week, according to the letter.