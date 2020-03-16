Groceries hoarders should relax: Trump

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Americans to cease hoarding groceries and other supplies, while one of the nation's most senior public health officials called on the nation to act with more urgency to safeguard their health as the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread across the United States.

Trump assured Americans, after speaking with leading grocery chain executives, that grocers would remain open and that the supply chain remained healthy. Speaking at the same White House news conference, Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans to only buy the groceries they need for the week ahead.

“You don't have to buy so much,” Trump said at a news conference. “Take it easy. Just relax.”

The comments from the president came after the government's top infectious disease expert said he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown that would require Americans to hunker down even more to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Still, Dr. Anthony Fauci said travel restrictions within the United States, such as to and from hard-hit Washington state and California, probably would not be needed anytime soon.

Officials in Washington were preparing for what was expected to be a long-haul effort to try to stem the virus that has upended life around the globe.

“The worst is yet ahead for us,” Fauci said. “It is how we respond to that challenge that is going to determine what the ultimate endpoint is going to be.”

Trump offered an optimistic outlook even as officials said the infection rate in the U.S. was surging.He acknowledged the virus was “very contagious” but asserted that his administration had “tremendous control” over the spread of the disease.

Trump said he was also “very happy” that the Federal Reserve announced Sunday it was taking emergency action to slash its benchmark interest rate to near zero.

Earlier, Trump held a call with more than two dozen grocery store and supply chain executives to discuss their response to the outbreak. Retailers have reported shoppers flocking to stores to stock up on food and other essentials. Consumers have expressed frustration that some items – such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper – were difficult to find.

The Trump administration said millions of new coronavirus tests would be made available in the coming weeks, including tests that speed processing of samples, but it was encouraging Americans to exercise restraint in seeking to get tested.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coordinator for responding to the pandemic, said those most vulnerable to the respiratory disease and the health care providers treating them should go first.

Meantime, a clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin today, according to a government official. The first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine today, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the trial has not been publicly announced yet. The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial, which is taking place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, the official said.

Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.