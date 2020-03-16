Michigan governor closes restaurants to dine-in customers

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered that all restaurants and bars be closed to dine-in customers, effective at 3 p.m. Monday, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The businesses can stay open for takeout and delivery. A Whitmer spokeswoman said more details would be released soon.

The state reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the Michigan total to 53. Included in the new positive tests is the first child in the state, a boy in Oakland County, and the first in Ottawa County west of Grand Rapids.

Whitmer previously declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people and restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities. She said Sunday she saw “incredibly disturbing" photos on social media of patrons still cramming into establishments and not observing social distancing amid a global pandemic.

She hinted then at moving to restrict operations at bars and restaurants.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The disease has infected over 169,000 people worldwide, and more than 6,500 people have died so far.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, the trade group for more than 5,000 food-service and lodging establishments, backed Whitmer's decision.

“It is incumbent upon all Michiganders to remain united to prevent a catastrophic overrun of our limited healthcare resources,” said president and CEO Justin Winslow. “We recognize the governor’s decision is for the health and well-being of all Michigan citizens, however, the restaurant and lodging industries will be decimated in the coming weeks, severely impacting the 600,000 people they employ.”

People can help, he said, by buying gift cards from their favorite restaurant and still ordering carryout or delivery.

Winslow urged Whitmer to move immediately to qualify Michigan for the U.S. Small Business Administration economic injury disaster loan program and to work quickly to infuse more liquidity for small businesses struggling to make payroll and keep their doors open.

Illinois, Ohio, Washington state and New York City are among the places to order bars to close and restaurants to stop dine-in service.

Also Monday, one of Michigan's largest utilities, Consumers Energy, said it would suspend non-payment shutoffs for low-income and senior customers – two days after DTE Energy announced similar actions.

------

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.