Preaching to empty pews

ATLANTA – Pastors across the United States delivered sermons to empty pews Sunday as houses of worship adjusted to the reality of the coronavirus pandemic.

While many religious institutions around the country took to the internet to stream their services – including one megachurch that President Donald Trump tweeted he was tuning in to – some tried to take extra precautions while maintaining a semblance of their Sunday routine.

Trump, who had declared Sunday a special national day of prayer, said he would watch a livestreamed service by Jentezen Franklin, a Georgia-based pastor and longstanding evangelical ally. The annual National Day of Prayer is May 7.

During his sermon, Franklin urged prayers for China and Iran, areas hit particularly hard by the virus. Franklin also sought to acknowledge the fatal toll that coronavirus is exacting worldwide while encouraging worshippers not to “let the fear flu get you” by falling prey to panic.

More than 5,800 people worldwide have died in the pandemic, with U.S. deaths topping 60. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Franklin held his services exclusively online, as public health experts urge the cancellation of big gatherings of to curtail the spread of coronavirus, but others did not.

A hardy few came to mostly empty churches as pastors faced hard decisions about continuing to hold services, and how to maintain the bonds of a congregation when large gatherings could transmit the coronavirus.

At St. Philip African Methodist Episcopal Church in Atlanta, about 100 people dotted a sanctuary built for thousands. The Rev. William Watley told people that more than 500 had viewed an earlier service online, even pointing out how people could submit their offering online.

“Our goal is not to frighten anyone, but reduce public gatherings where there is an increased risk of exposure,” Watley told congregants.

There were notes of defiance. Watley, warming to his text from II Chronicles about how the people of Judah won a battle thanks to prayer and faith, preached he wasn't about to shut his doors.

“Some of the younger preachers said, 'You going to have church?' When you think about some of the mess that all of us have been through, the possibility of coronavirus. ... It's going to take a more than this to stop us from serving and trusting God,” Watley preached.

The sanctuary was mostly empty at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, the only state without a confirmed case. Senior pastor, the Rev. Krysta Rexrode Wolfe, said people should “give thanks that good news still abounds” and use their unique talents during the coronavirus scare, including offering to share stockpiles of groceries or household supplies with disadvantaged neighbors, reconnecting with family or assisting schools that are seeking extra help.

At St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Glen Allen, Virginia, just outside Richmond, about 150 parishioners attended the 9:15 a.m. Mass, a service that usually draws 600 to 700 people.

Deacon Andrew Ferguson urged parishioners to “honor that distance,” the recommendation to stay at least 6 feet from each other.

Brook Schurman, a private school teacher, said he wasn't disappointed by the Mass, but noticed how different it felt with the smaller crowd.

“It is a little sad that people – not just here, but throughout the county and state – are pulling back, isolating more,” he said. “It's what's recommended, but the fear behind it is sad.”