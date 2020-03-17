Ex-California Rep. Duncan Hunter gets 11 months in prison

SAN DIEGO -- Former California Republican Rep. Duncan has been sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to misspending campaign funds.

The former Marine's defense attorneys had asked for home confinement.

Hunter resigned from Congress in January after serving six terms representing one of Southern California's last solidly Republican districts.

His family, friends and lawyers said Hunter is a devoted father and proud former Marine who should be shown some mercy for making mistakes after returning from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Prosecutors painted a different picture. They submitted 87 pages of details to U.S. District Judge Thomas J. Whelan ahead of Tuesday's sentencing that shows a corrupt congressman who intentionally and repeatedly stole from his campaign funds for a decade.

The funds bankrolled private school tuition for his children, his wife's shopping sprees, weekend trips with his mistress and drinking parties in Washington.

A broke and debt-saddled Hunter also cavalierly spent campaign money on small things, such as a tin of chewing tobacco and a copy of the book, “Why We Suck: A Feel Good Guide to Staying Fat, Loud, Lazy and Stupid," according to prosecutors.

And after he was caught, he ran for re-election and tried to persuade voters in the district east of San Diego that as a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, he was the victim of a political witch hunt by left-leaning prosecutors trying to drive him out of office in Democratic California.

A year after winning a sixth term, Hunter pleaded guilty to a single corruption charge.