Ohio voting in doubt on election eve

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio's health director was set to order polls closed just hours before they were to open there and in three other states today for presidential primaries, the governor said late Monday amid a coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed the nation.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Health Director Amy Acton would declare a health emergency and order the polls closed for fears of exposing volunteer poll workers – many of them elderly – to the virus. Arizona, Florida and Illinois were proceeding with their presidential primaries.

DeWine failed to get a judge to halt the primary Monday evening, even though the governor contended the election results wouldn't be viewed as legitimate in light of the pandemic.

DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose had supported a lawsuit by voters seeking a delay in the primary until June 2 in the hope that the outbreak subsides by then. But Ohio Judge Richard Frye ruled against the motion because he didn't want to rewrite the law, the Columbus Disptach reported.

DeWine had said he didn't want older voters to face the choice of staying home, as recommended, or going out to vote.

“We should not force them to make this choice, the choice between their health and their constitutional rights and their duties as American citizens,” DeWine said.

Arizona, Florida and Illinois were proceeding with their presidential primaries. Officials in the states have said they are making preparations to ensure the safety of voters, even as concerns mounted that there will not be enough poll workers in some precincts and voters will be confused after polling places in nursing homes were moved to other locations.

Elsewhere, Georgia, Kentucky and Louisiana have postponed their scheduled primaries.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said late Monday the state believes the election can proceed safely. Arizona's governor and secretary of state also said they did not want to postpone the election.

In Illinois, elections board spokesman Matt Dietrich said in a statement that the state's primary will move forward. He said Gov. J.B. Pritzker does not have the power to order the date moved and does not intend to ask a court to do so.

“We believe that by following guidance from our state and federal health professionals, voters can vote safely,” Dietrich said.

That assurance did not appear to satisfy volunteer poll workers, many of whom are senior citizens and have decided to bail out on staffing their precincts.

Chicago election officials said they had received a “tsumani” of cancellations from planned poll workers, particularly those who are older and considered at a higher risk of facing serious health consequences if they contract the virus. They begged healthy people to volunteer to work at polling sites.

Marisel Hernandez, chair of the city's election commission, said people can be sworn in to act as election judges at polling locations today.

She also asked people to be patient at the polls, warning that it's possible for locations to open late or still be setting up as voters arrive early this morning.

“This is the biggest test that any election jurisdiction has faced in the last hundred years, period,” said Chicago elections commission spokesman Jim Allen.

Turnout at polling places is already expected to be light today as only the Democrats have a contested presidential primary, and that is down to two contenders: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Add the fact that the states were pushing early voting and vote-by-mail even before the coronavirus outbreak, and fewer voters are expected to appear today.