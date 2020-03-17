Senate vote puts spy law in limbo

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate voted Monday to extend, rather than tweak, three surveillance powers that federal law enforcement officials use to fight terrorists, passing the bill back to an absent House and throwing the future of the authorities in doubt.

The 75-day extension pushes off the debate over the surveillance tools. It is not yet clear whether the House will accept the temporary extension of the surveillance powers, which lapsed on Sunday.

The House legislation, approved last week, would update the three expiring surveillance provisions, including one that permits the FBI to obtain court orders to collect business records on subjects in national security investigations. Another, known as the “roving wiretap” provision, permits surveillance on subjects even after they've changed phones. The third allows agents to monitor subjects who don't have ties to international terrorism organizations.

The legislation would scale back the government's access to certain records.

A Democratic aide said that House leadership was discussing how to move forward, as the House is on recess and has no set date for returning.