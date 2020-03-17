Test of potential vaccine begins

SEATTLE – U.S. researchers gave the first shots in a first test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday, leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges.

With careful jabs in the arms of four healthy volunteers, scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle began an anxiously awaited first-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed in record time after the new virus exploded out of China and fanned out across the globe.

“We all feel so helpless. This is an amazing opportunity for me to do something,” said Jennifer Haller, 43, of Seattle before getting the first vaccine. After the injection, she left the exam room with a big smile and said, “I'm feeling great.”

The test will ultimately give 45 volunteers two doses a month apart.

Meantime, health officials reported that six more people have died of the new coronavirus in Washington state, bringing the death toll there to 48.

Officials in surrounding King County said Monday that the latest victims ranged in age from 50 to a woman in her 90s who was a resident of nursing center in Redmond. None was identified as being a resident of the Life Care Center in Kirkland, which has been the epicenter of the virus in the state.

Washington has nearly two-thirds of the total coronavirus deaths in the United States.

Elsewhere in the U.S.:

• Congress is rushing to develop a sweeping economic lifeline for American households and businesses suddenly capsized by the coronavirus outbreak. Democrats said at least $750 billion would be needed.

“We will need big, bold, urgent federal action to deal with this crisis,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Republicans often reluctant to spend federal dollars did not flinch at the head-spinning number. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he wants a “comprehensive” approach with “significant steps” for the economy, particularly Main Street businesses.

• The Supreme Court announced Monday that it is postponing arguments for the first time in more than 100 years because of the coronavirus, including fights over subpoenas for President Donald Trump's financial records.

Arguments scheduled at the high court in Washington, D.C., for late March and early April were indefinitely postponed, as federal and state courts around the country closed or curtailed their operations as they tried to come to grips with the virus outbreak.

Other business at the Supreme Court will go on as planned, including the justices' private conference Friday and the release of orders in a week's time. Some justices may participate by telephone, the court said in a statement.

• The Trump administration is alleging that a foreign disinformation campaign is underway aimed at spreading fear in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, three U.S. officials said Monday.

The officials did not name the foreign entity they believe to be responsible. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

It was unclear whether the disinformation effort was related to administration officials' complaints in recent days that China was spreading misinformation about the U.S. Last week, the Pentagon accused the Chinese government of promulgating “false & absurd conspiracy theories about the origin of COVID-19 blaming U.S. service members.”

• The virus outbreak prompted the top Texas criminal appeals court to stay for 60 days the scheduled execution of a man condemned for killing his pregnant wife, 5-year-old daughter and father-in-law.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected all grounds of John William Hummel's appeal but said it would postpone the scheduled Wednesday execution “in light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address the execution.”

• The Peace Corps is evacuating all of its volunteers and suspending operations in dozens of countries.

Director Jody Olsen said Sunday's decision comes as “international travel becomes more and more challenging by the day.” She said the agency wanted to avoid leaving volunteers stranded in host countries.

As of September, the service program run by the U.S. government said it operates in more than 60 countries and has more than 7,300 volunteers and trainees.

• The White House is canceling its annual Easter Egg Roll.

The event, in which thousands of children and adults roll hard-boiled eggs across the lawn and play other games, had been scheduled for April 13.

Melania Trump announced the cancellation, saying it was being done in keeping with the national emergency President Donald Trump declared last week.