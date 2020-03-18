European Union closes external borders

BERLIN – Mass disruptions shuddered across the globe Tuesday as governments struggled to slow the spread of the coronavirus while also trying to keep their economies afloat. The chaos stretched from Lithuania, where border traffic jams were nearly 40 miles deep, to Detroit, where bus service came to a sudden stop when drivers didn't show up for work.

European Union leaders, meanwhile, agreed to shut down the bloc's external borders for 30 days. In the United States, West Virginia became the last state to report a case of the disease, confirming that it has spread nationwide.

Nevada's governor ordered a monthlong closure of casinos and other non-essential businesses like bars, movie theaters and gyms and restaurants to shutter their dining rooms and only offer takeout or delivery.

In Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts announced earlier in the week they planned to close their properties. Tuesday morning, three more casino resorts joined in.

And the administration of President Donald Trump was considering a plan to immediately return to Mexico all people who cross the southern border illegally, according to two administration officials who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the plan hasn't been finalized.

Increasingly worried about the economic fallout of the global shutdown, the U.S., Britain and the Netherlands announced rescue packages totaling hundreds of billions of dollars, while longtime International Monetary Fund critic Venezuela asked the institution for a $5 billion loan.

But it was everyday people who suffered most.

Miguel Aguirre, his wife and two children were the only people on a normally bustling street near San Francisco's City Hall, a day after six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a “shelter-in-place” order requiring most residents to leave their homes only for food, medicine or exercise for three weeks – the most sweeping lockdown in the U.S. against the outbreak.

On Tuesday morning, only two coffee shops on the street were open. Both were empty.

Aguirre said he and his wife, janitors at a Boys and Girls Club, heard about the order on TV but showed up to work anyway because they need the money. His supervisor texted him to leave.

“If we don't work, we don't eat,” said Aguirre, who brought his two daughters along because schools were shuttered. He had already lost his second job, at a hotel, when tourism conferences began canceling a month ago.

On Monday, the EU issued guidelines to ease the flow of critical goods like food and medicine, while helping individual nations restrict non-essential travel. But on Tuesday it was chaos on many borders with traffic backed up for dozens of miles.

“We are all desperate, cold and sleepless here for a third day,” said Janina Stukiene, who was stuck in Lithuania on the border with Poland with her husband and son. “We just want to go home.”

French President Emmanuel Macron tightened internal guidelines, allowing people to leave home only to buy food, go to work or do essential tasks. He said people had not complied with earlier guidelines and “we are at war.”

In Italy, reported infections jumped to 27,980. With 2,503 deaths, Italy now accounts for a third of the global death toll.

Spain, now the fourth-most infected country, saw the number of people with the virus rise by more than 2,000 in one day to 11,178. The nation also saw virus-related deaths jump by almost 200 to 491 and learned that 17 elderly residents of a nursing home in Madrid died over a five-day period.

Among them was the 86-year-old diabetic grandmother of Ainhoa Ruiz.

“We feel totally helpless and devastated because my grandma spent her last week only with her husband and caretakers but no other relatives,” Ruiz said, adding that her main worry is now the health of her grandfather, who is 87 and remained by his wife during her last days.

The global number of cases worldwide has topped 190,000. Only China, Italy and Iran had more infections than Spain.

Some bright spots emerged. Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus was first detected late last year and which has been under lockdown for weeks, reported just one new case Tuesday.

In Britain, the government unveiled a massive economic support package. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government will “act like any wartime government and do whatever it takes to support the economy.”