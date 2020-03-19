North American auto plants to shut

DETROIT – Concerns about the spreading coronavirus forced most of North America's auto plants to close, at least temporarily.

Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota said they would shut down all of their factories in the region, citing concerns for employees who work in close quarters building automobiles. In addition, Hyundai closed its Alabama plant after a worker tested positive for the virus.

Detroit's three automakers said their closures would begin this week, while Honda and Toyota will start next week. Closings will run from a few days to almost two weeks, but most automakers said they'll have to evaluate the spread of the virus before reopening.

The decision by Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler reverses a deal worked out late Tuesday in which the three agreed to cancel some shifts so they could thoroughly cleanse equipment and buildings, but keep factories open. But workers, especially at some Fiat Chrysler factories, were still fearful and pressured the union to seek full closures.

Elective medical procedures put off

Some cancer surgeries are being delayed, many stent procedures for clogged arteries have been pushed back and infertility specialists were asked to postpone helping patients get pregnant. Doctors in virtually every field are scrambling to alter care as the new coronavirus spreads.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence called on hospitals to delay all elective procedures across the country to help ensure medical capacity is focused on stemming the spread of the coronavirus. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma said her agency will soon issue guidance on elective procedures, including dental care.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, also addressed the issue, telling hospitals and dentists: “Things that don't need to be done over the next two weeks, don't get it done.”

Prisoners say virus warrants release

Coronavirus has become a “get out of jail” card for hundreds of low-level inmates across the country, and even hard-timers are seeking their freedom with the argument that it's not a matter of if but when the deadly illness sweeps through tightly packed populations behind bars.

Among those pleading for compassionate release or home detention are the former head of the Cali drug cartel, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff and dozens of inmates at New York City's Rikers Island, part of a jail system that lost an employee to the virus this week.

Kansas lawmakers take on governor

As most of the U.S. raced to get ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, conservative Republican lawmakers in Kansas moved Wednesday to limit their Democratic governor's emergency powers, including the ability to establish quarantine zones if the need arises.

Conservatives are angry with Gov. Laura Kelly's order to close all of the state's K-12 school buildings for the rest of the spring semester, viewing it as an overreaction that is stoking panic.

The House still has to agree to the limits on Kelly passed by the Senate, and its members initially were skeptical. Still, one GOP leader, Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, told colleagues Wednesday that when it comes to a pandemic response, “We want the lightest touch possible.”

Census suspends field operations

A week after starting its 2020 count for most of the U.S., the Census Bureau on Wednesday suspended field operations for two weeks out of concern about the health and safety of its workers and the U.S. public from the novel coronavirus.

Census Bureau officials said they were continuing to monitor all operations related to the head count amid the global pandemic. As of Wednesday, 11 million households had answered the census questions.

Movie theaters request relief

Faced with a lengthy shutdown due the coronavirus pandemic, movie theaters are requesting relief from the U.S. government.

The National Association of Theater Owners, the trade group that represents most of the industry's cinemas, said Wednesday that it's asking for immediate federal help for its chains and its 150,000 employees. The theaters are requesting loan guarantees for exhibitors, tax benefits for employees and funds to compensate for lost ticket sales and concessions.

Honolulu accepts shunned cruises

Two cruise ships were headed to Honolulu after being turned away by other ports. There were no positive cases of coronavirus on either vessel, officials said.

The Maasdam, operated by Holland America Line, had its port call canceled in Hilo, Hawaii, and is set to disembark Friday in Honolulu Harbor, state officials said. It has 842 guests and 542 crew members.

Norwegian Cruise Line said one of its vessels that was turned away by Fiji and New Zealand is expected to disembark in Honolulu on Sunday. The Norwegian Jewel, with about 2,000 passengers, refueled in American Samoa but was not allowed to disembark at the Port of Pago Pago.

Chinese epicenter sees no new cases

China's health ministry says the virus epicenter of Wuhan and its surrounding Hubei province have reported no new cases.

The ministry said early today that results over the past 24 hours showed 34 new cases, all detected in people arriving from abroad. Eight new deaths were reported, all in Wuhan. At the peak, the city reported thousands of new cases of coronavirus infection daily, overwhelming its health care system.