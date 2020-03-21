3 states lock down 70 million people

Illinois and New York state joined California on Friday in ordering all residents to stay in their homes unless they have vital reasons to go out, restricting the movement of more than 70 million Americans in the most sweeping measures undertaken yet in the U.S. to contain the coronavirus.

The states' governors acted in a bid to fend off the kind of onslaught that has caused the health system in southern Europe to buckle. The lockdowns encompass the three biggest cities in America – New York, Los Angeles and Chicago – as well as No. 8 San Diego and No. 14 San Francisco.

“No, this is not life as usual,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said as the death toll in the U.S. topped 200, with at least 35 in his state. “Accept it and realize it and deal with it.”

Cuomo said that starting Sunday, all workers in nonessential businesses must stay home as much as possible, and gatherings of any size will be banned in the state of over 19 million people. California likewise all but confined its 40 million residents Friday, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a similar order set to take effect today for the state's 12.6 million people.

The governor of Connecticut, New York's neighboring state, said he also was poised to issue a comparable directive.

Exceptions were made for essential jobs and errands, such as buying groceries and medicine, as well as for exercise.

“We're about to enter into a new way of living here in Los Angeles,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said as California went into lockdown. “What we do and how we do it and if we get this right will determine how long this crisis lasts.”

California cities were grappling with getting a swelling homeless population off the street, and authorities are looking into releasing non-violent inmates from jails to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in close confinement. The state prison system reported its first two cases among employees at different institutions, but no inmate has yet contracted it, state corrections spokeswoman Dana Simas said.

In New York, Edjo Wheeler said he knew two people very sick with flu-like symptoms, which can indicate the coronavirus.

“That makes me walk around with my hands in my pocket to make sure I'm not touching things,' said Wheeler, 49, who runs a nonprofit art center. He added: “If everyone doesn't cooperate, it's not going to be effective.”

At the Paramount Drive-in near Los Angeles, Forrest and Erin McBride figured a drive-in movie was one of the few ways they could responsibly celebrate their anniversary.

“We were like, what can we do? Everything's closed,” Forrest said before a showing of “Onward.” “We were like, 'Well, a drive-in theater is kind of like a self-quarantined movie date.'”

It was business as usual for Rick Curnutt and his family, who were hunkered down in China during the early days of the outbreak and spent two weeks in self-quarantine when they returned last month.

“This is take three for us,” the Los Angeles filmmaker joked. “This has become routine by now. We're kind of professional homebodies.”

Normally congested freeways in California were truly free – of traffic – and city streets remained mostly empty in areas usually bustling with cars, bikes, scooters and commuters emerging from rail stations and stopping at coffee shops and bakeries. Yosemite National Park closed to visitors Friday, the latest of California's top tourist destinations to do so.

California is one of the hardest-hit states, with 1,055 confirmed cases and 19 deaths as of Friday. Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer urged people to stay home and only go out for essential needs. She said those who have been tested and come back negative shouldn't have a false sense of security.

“You can be negative today and positive tomorrow,” she said. “Stay home as much as possible. You are safer at home.”

Still, there were plenty of signs of life. Street sweepers rolled along in Los Angeles, saws whirred at construction sites, lines snaked out grocery stores and people hit the streets for a stroll in the fresh air or to walk their dogs.

Dozens of surfers bobbed in the waters off Huntington Beach, dubbed Surf City USA, where sets of waist-high waves rolled in. But on the beach, business was a bummer for Jason Murchison, whose surf lesson business had tanked during a time of year when it usually picks up during spring break.

“Everyone is terrified to come out,” he said. “Surfing is one of those sports where if you want to talk about social distancing and all that, it's the ideal sport to do that.”

In New York, officials said more than 1,200 people have already been hospitalized since the outbreak, and new restrictions are needed to keep the health care system from being overwhelmed. Johns Hopkins University put the state's fatality count at 38.

The restrictions were applauded by public health officials.

The new restrictions were met with resignation by people across the state, where museums, clubs and many restaurants are already shuttered and big gatherings were already prohibited.

“There's a season for everything. And right now, the season is to just lay low, stop spreading this viral thing around,” said Eddy Dobosiewicz, of Buffalo, who just got a haircut before barbers close this weekend. “And then once that's under control, I promise all we're going to have a party.”

Cuomo said there will be fines and mandatory closure for any business not in compliance.

“These provisions will be enforced” he said. “These are not helpful hints.”