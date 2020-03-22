Americans abroad left in limbo

After being confined to a hotel room in Peru and watching “heavily armed guards” patrolling the streets, Linda Scruggs was awash with emotions Saturday when she glimpsed out the airplane window at the Florida Everglades below.

Scruggs and her traveling companion, Mike Rustici, were among dozens of American citizens who caught a LATAM Airlines flight to Miami after being trapped for days in the Peruvian capital of Lima. Like thousands of U.S. tourists and Americans living abroad, the couple was caught in limbo as nations closed their borders to try to stop the spread of the deadly new coronavirus. For days, the couple didn't know how or when they would make it home – especially after the State Department essentially told them they were on their own.

“I never had this feeling before even after 9/11,” she said after the plane landed. “I was filled with gratitude, relief, concern and sadness that our country isn't doing more.”

Scruggs and Rustici, both in their 40s and from Nashville, Tennessee, had flown to Peru with plans to hike Machu Picchu's complex of Inca ruins, but within days after they landed, Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra declared an emergency, ordering the country's borders closed.

They said they were only given about 24 hours' notice to leave Peru but couldn't find a flight.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that he is working to repatriate Americans. But Scruggs and Rustici said they got little help or information from the State Department, a sentiment expressed by Americans trapped in other countries.

The State Department did not respond to messages seeking comment.

“I think we're still processing it,” Rustici said.

“A big mixture of relief and guilt, it's almost like survivor's guilt. We know that there are so many people still over there, and we've been doing so much the last four or five days to get ourselves and everybody else out. ... In the end, we just got really lucky,” he added.

Scruggs and Rustici were in the hotel room Saturday morning when they received an email from a local tour operator saying there might be seats on a flight from Lima to Miami. They paid $800 each and took a bus to the airport with other Americans trying to catch the same plane.

There were about 200 people waiting outside the airport when they arrived and a security guard took them inside, where they faced what Scruggs described as a “tense and chaotic” scene with long lines. Some Americans were accompanied by babies and children.

“When we arrived at the airport, it was a bit of a chaotic scene, we were at a locked gate and it was still dark and there were some people, stranded travelers there sleeping with their luggage outside of the gate with desperate hopes, alongside some local homeless people all over there. It was a hard and little scary scene,” Rustici said.

Shortly before noon, the couple boarded the plane.

Scruggs, a nurse, said some tourists in Peru are running low on life-sustaining medications like insulin and that some foreign college students trapped in the country were running out of money for food.