Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NY, CT and NJ

NORFOLK, Va. – President Donald Trump backed away from calling for a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, instead directing Saturday night that a “strong Travel Advisory” be issued to stem the spread of the outbreak.

After consulting with the White House task force leading the federal response and the governors of the three affected states, Trump said: "I have asked the @CDCgov to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government. A quarantine will not be necessary."

Trump had told reporters earlier Friday that he had spoken with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, among others who wanted the federal government to restrict travel from the New York metropolitan area to their states.

The notion of a quarantine had been sharply criticized by the governors of New York and Connecticut.