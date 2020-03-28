Water shut-offs problematic for many in Detroit

DETROIT – The advice is simple and universal: Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But for millions of people across the country, that's not simple at all: They lack running water in their houses due to service shut-offs prompted by overdue bills.

The Rev. Roslyn Bouier remembers when children began to show up at the Brightmoor Connection Food Pantry on Detroit's northwest side, clutching empty pitchers. It was the summer of 2014 and the kids were parched. But their thirst didn't come from playing outside – they had no water at home.

That was the year the city of Detroit started its water shut-off campaign, turning off water to 28,500 residential accounts behind on payments. Through the end of 2019, the city has recorded about 127,500 total service cutoffs, according to the water department, though that figure includes households where the water was turned off repeatedly.

“In this pandemic, it's the people who are living on the margins of society and the poorest of our society that's being the most adversely impacted,” Bouier said.

Michigan has the sixth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University's data tracking of the disease. The state has reported 3,657 cases and 92 deaths as of Friday afternoon. Detroit leads Michigan with 1,075 cases and 23 deaths.

We the People of Detroit co-founder Monica Lewis-Patrick said her organization, which has campaigned for years to end shut-offs, has struggled to find bottled water to deliver to families without service because supplies are being hoarded.

“Water is locked down,” Lewis-Patrick said. “Many people have been texting and emailing me to say 'What else can we do?' The world is crying out that there must be a turning on of the water.”

Water advocates and elected officials argue that it's impossible for families to follow the hygienic coronavirus standards outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization when they don't have water in their homes.

And members of Congress and national organizations are pushing for federal legislation and other action to protect residents facing high water bills and shut-offs amid the crisis.

House Democrats released proposed legislation Monday that included a $1.5 billion allocation to help cover water bills for low-income families and also would ban utility shut-offs during the pandemic.

Michigan U.S. Congress members Rashida Tlaib, Debbie Dingell and Dan Kildee also sent a letter to the congressional leadership Wednesday, signed by 80 members, urging them to take action, citing Detroit's water shut-offs and the longstanding water crisis in nearby Flint.

The allocation was not part of Friday's approved $2.2 trillion rescue package, so Tlaib is pushing for another bill to address shut-offs.

Water shut-offs have been recorded in all 50 states, according to Mary Grant, director of the Food & Water Action's Public Water for All Campaign.

Grant said her organization has tracked 417 municipalities and states that have issued moratoriums on the shut-offs. The group estimates the moratoriums protect more than 142 million Americans from disconnections – or more than 40% of the U.S. population.