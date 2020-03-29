Detroit convention center to become makeshift hospital

DETROIT – A convention center in Detroit will be turned into a 900-bed medical site in response to the coronavirus, the federal government said Sunday. Construction at TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo Center, will begin after contracts are wrapped up in 24 to 36 hours, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said. The June auto show has been canceled.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer swiftly agreed to use TCF Center. Michigan, especially Detroit and surrounding communities, has been one of the hardest-hit states. It had 4,650 cases of the coronavirus by Saturday and 111 deaths.

“By mobilizing quickly to construct a large alternate care facility in Detroit, we can help save lives,” Whitmer said.

Henry Ford Health System said it had 507 patients at five hospitals as of Sunday morning, including 244 at its flagship hospital in Detroit. Beaumont Health is treating hundreds of people.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

CLERGY VICTIMS

Family members said three clergymen have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Auxiliary Bishop Robert Smith Sr. and pastor Kevelin Jones, both from the Flint area, and pastor Myron Lett of Detroit were leaders in the Church of God in Christ, according to the church's regional office.

"I thought the world of this dear, generous man,” Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton said of Jones.

Smith’s family announced his death on Facebook: “What we know about the new coronavirus is that no one is immune to it.”

WHITMER VS. TRUMP

Whitmer, a Democrat, was asked on NBC's “Meet The Press” about back-and-forth barbs with President Donald Trump, who has referred to her as inept. She said she has repeatedly talked to Vice President Mike Pence about Michigan's needs and has a good relationship with federal agencies.

“We are not one another's enemies. The enemy is the virus. And it is spreading. And it is taking American lives,” the governor said.

