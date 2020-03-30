COVID-19 claims country singer

Country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s with chart-topping ballads and honky-tonk singles including “Home” and “Pickup Man,” has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61.

Diffie on Friday announced he had contracted the coronavirus, becoming the first country star to go public with such a diagnosis. Diffie's publicist Scott Adkins said the singer died Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, due to complications from the virus.

Diffie, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years. His hits included “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die),” “Bigger Than the Beatles” and “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets).”

His mid-'90s albums “Honkey Tonk Attitude” and “Third Rock From the Sun” went platinum. Eighteen of Diffie's singles landed in the top 10, with five going No. 1. In his 2013 single “1994,” Jason Aldean name-checked the '90s country mainstay.

Singer-songwriter Jan Howard, 91

Singer-songwriter Jan Howard, who had a No. 1 country hit “For Loving You” with Bill Anderson and wrote hits for others including Kitty Wells' “It's All Over But the Crying,” has died at age 91, according to the Grand Ole Opry.

The Opry, of which she was a member for nearly 50 years, announced her death Saturday.

“Jan Howard was a force of nature in country music, at the Opry, and in life,” said Dan Rogers, the Grand Ole Opry's vice president and executive producer, said in a statement.

The Missouri-born Howard had her first hit in 1960 with “The One You Slip Around With,” and had a string of others including “Evil on Your Mind” and “Bad Seed.”

But she had her biggest success as a duo with Anderson, including “I Know You're Married,” “Someday We'll Be Together” and “For Loving You,” which spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard country chart in 1967.

She also wrote for others, including Wells' song and Connie Smith's hit “I Never Once Stopped Loving You.”

Her most personal song was perhaps “My Son,” which she wrote as plea for her son Jimmy's safe return from the Vietnam war. He was killed two weeks after its release in 1968. Another son later killed himself.

'Grim Sleeper' Lonnie Franklin

Lonnie Franklin, the convicted serial killer known as the “Grim Sleeper” who preyed on the women of South Los Angeles for more than two decades, has died in a California prison. He was 67.

Corrections officials said Franklin was found unresponsive in his cell at San Quentin State Prison on Saturday evening. An autopsy will determine the cause of death; however, there were no signs of trauma, corrections spokeswoman Terry Thornton said in a statement.

Franklin had been on death row since August 2016 for the deaths of nine women and a teenage girl. Franklin was linked at trial to 14 slayings, including four women he wasn't charged with killing. Police have said he may have had as many as 25 victims.

He was granted a reprieve a year ago when California Gov. Gavin Newsom halted the execution of more than 700 condemned inmates on the nation's largest death row for at least as long as he's governor.