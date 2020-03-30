Fewer cases seen in rural areas

SANTA FE, N.M. – As the coronavirus rages across the United States, mainly in large urban areas, more than a third of U.S. counties have yet to report a single positive test result for COVID-19 infections, an analysis by The Associated Press shows.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that 1,297 counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 3,142 counties nationwide. The number of counties without a positive case has declined rapidly, dropping from over half as the AP was preparing to publish. Of the counties without positive tests, 85% are in rural areas – from predominantly white communities in Appalachia and the Great Plains to majority Hispanic and Native American stretches of the American Southwest.

At the same time, counties with zero positive tests have a higher median age and higher proportion of people older than 60 – the most vulnerable to severe effects of the virus – and far fewer intensive care beds should they fall sick. Median household income is lower, too, potentially limiting health care options.

Experts in infectious disease see an opportunity in slowing the spread of coronavirus in remote areas that benefit from “natural” social distancing and isolation, if initial cases are detected and quarantined aggressively. That can buy rural health care networks time to provide robust care and reduce mortality.

But they worry that sporadic testing could be masking outbreaks that – left unattended – might overwhelm rural health networks.

“They'll be later to get the infection, they'll be later to have their epidemics,” said Christine K. Johnson, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Davis. “But I don't think they're going to be protected because there's nowhere in the U.S. that's isolated.”

Counties that have zero confirmed COVID-19 cases could raise a red flag about inadequate testing, she said.

“I hope the zeros are really zeros – I worry that they're not doing enough testing in those regions because they're not thinking they're at risk,” she said.

As of Sunday, most of the 13 counties in Indiana that had reported zero cases were largely rural.

In New Mexico, a state with 2 million residents spanning an area the size of Italy, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has moved aggressively to contain the coronavirus' spread with a statewide school shutdown and prohibition on most gatherings of over five people.

Nearly half of the state's 33 counties are free of any positive coronavirus cases. New Mexico is among the top five states in coronavirus testing per capita, although some virus-free counties aren't yet equipped with specialized testing sites beyond samplings by a handful of doctor offices.

Torrance County Manager Wayne Johnson said plans are being made for the first three dedicated COVID-19 testing sites in the high-desert county of 15,000 residents that spans an area three times the size of Rhode Island.

A statewide stay-at-home order is keeping many residents from commuting to jobs in adjacent Bernalillo County, the epicenter of the state's COVID-19 infections, with 101 confirmed cases and one death out of a state government tally of 237 as of Sunday night.

“We don't have any test sites open, and part of that is that we don't have any needs for the test yet,” Johnson said. Still, Johnson said he worries that an outbreak could overwhelm the county's sole medical clinic and an all-volunteer corps of emergency medical technicians.

State health officials say it is unclear how many people have been tested in each county.

Medical experts say uneven testing patterns across the country make it difficult to gauge whether remote areas are really better off.

“It's a fundamental unknown,” said Benjamin Neuman, a virologist at Texas A&M University in Texarkana. “I think there is some truth to that notion that there are lower infection rates out there” in rural areas.

He said he fears for homeless populations and undocumented migrants.

¨We hope they stay safe. Those would be hard places to get rid of the coronavirus,¨ Neuman said.

Complaints that testing is not readily available extend to the crossroads town of Crossett in southern Arkansas, where surrounding Ashley County has no confirmed coronavirus cases.

Disabled veteran Marty Zollman, 42, says his wife and teenage daughter sought coronavirus testing this week for fever and flu-like symptoms at a local health clinic and were turned away.

“We might be contagious, but no one will test her,” Zollman said of his wife, Janet, who was awaiting surgery for breast cancer. “They keep turning her down. They don't have a source of testing.”