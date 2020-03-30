Hundreds flout ban at Louisiana church

CENTRAL, La. – Hundreds of worshippers attended services at a Louisiana church on Sunday, flouting a ban on large gatherings, angering neighbors and seemingly turning a deaf ear to their governor, who again warned that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed with new cases of the coronavirus.

An estimated 500 people of all ages filed inside the mustard-yellow and beige Life Tabernacle church in Central, a city of nearly 29,000 outside Baton Rouge.

Assistant ministers and worshippers who stood outside the front doors and in the parking lot of Life Tabernacle told news reporters to leave, saying cameras would not be allowed on the property and they had been told not to talk to the news media. They went inside without further comment.

Across the street, Paul Quinn and other neighbors took pains to stay 6 feet apart from each other as they stood in a driveway and commented on their opposition to the services being held.

“Other congregations are using the internet, Skype, and other safe ways to congregate. Why can't they? What makes them so special?” Quinn asked. “I wish state police would come out and do something. ... If they get out of church and go to the grocery store, it's a serious health hazard. They don't know how many people they're affecting, and they don't seem to care. That's a problem.”

Briefly commenting Sunday in the church's parking lot, Timothy Spell, father of Pastor Tony Spell, said Life Tabernacle has a right to assembly, is not forcing anyone to attend services, is not breaking any laws and will continue to hold services at the church.

More than 3,500 Louisiana residents have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and more than 150 of them have died, according to state figures released Sunday.

Deaths included that of the first federal prison inmate, a man with “serious preexisting conditions” who was being held in Oakdale, Lousiana, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said Saturday.