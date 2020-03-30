Pizzeria's loan spurs donations, goodwill

BELMAR, N.J. – This is a story about bosses and their workers, in the dark days of COVID-19. It's also a story about how one good turn deserves another and yet another.

And this being New Jersey, it's also a story about pizza.

Bryan Morin and his brother Michael operate Federico's Pizza in this Jersey Shore town.

Bryan Morin tossed and turned all night after watching news reports of how a virus spread rapidly in Italy, eventually bringing life to a virtual standstill and leading to massive layoffs as businesses closed down. He could not let this happen at Federico's.

Many of his employees have been with the business for a decade or more.

“I'm the provider for my employees; I supply their salary, and if they don't have a salary, they won't be able to afford their rent, their credit card bills, their insurance, their gas,” he said.

So about two weeks ago, he secured a $50,000 line of credit from his bank. He promised his workers they'd have a job for at least the next two months, come what may.

As word of the brothers' pledge got around, the community rallied round. Customers began helping out: an extra $10 on top of the usual 20% tip, a few bucks earmarked for the kitchen staff.

But then, something unexpected happened – a surge of pay-it-forward donations.

People – some who were ordering food, some who just wanted to help – called and asked the pizzeria to charge their credit cards for food to be sent to those on the front lines of the virus response.

In just two days last week, Federico's took in nearly $4,000 to make and deliver pizzas to first responders. All because the boss cared.