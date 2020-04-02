Fearing LA ship, engineer derails

LOS ANGELES – A train engineer intentionally drove a speeding locomotive off a track at the Port of Los Angeles because he was suspicious about the presence of a Navy hospital ship docked there amid the coronovirus crisis, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The locomotive crashed through a series of barriers and fences before coming to rest more than 250 yards from the U.S. Navy Hospital Ship Mercy on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a release. Nobody was hurt.

Eduardo Moreno, 44, admitted in interviews with law enforcement that he intentionally derailed and crashed the train near the Mercy, according to the criminal complaint. Moreno said he was suspicious of the Mercy and believed it had an alternate purpose related to COVID-19 or a government takeover, an affidavit states.

Federal prisons lock down all inmates

The federal Bureau of Prisons is locking all its 146,000 inmates in their cells for the next two weeks in an unparalleled effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as the focus shifts to a Louisiana compound, where two inmates have died and nearly 20 others remain hospitalized.

The compound, known as FCC Oakdale, has emerged as ground zero in the federal prison system's struggle to contain coronavirus behind bars. The situation there is so dire that the local health department told the federal government there was no need to test inmates anymore, officials said. Those showing symptoms should be presumed to have it.

Los Angelenos urged to wear masks

The mayor of Los Angeles on Wednesday told everyone in the nation's second-largest city to start wearing masks to combat the coronavirus, but California's governor isn't ready to take that idea statewide.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he's focused instead on keeping people inside. He also announced the state may need 66,000 additional hospital beds, 16,000 more than previously forecast, to handle the crush of illnesses expected during the second part of May.

At an afternoon news conference, Mayor Eric Garcetti said he had been awaiting advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on mask-wearing but with the COVID-19 rate surging had decided to wait no longer. The mayor said all 4 million residents who are performing essential tasks such as food shopping should wear homemade, non-medical face coverings, or even bandannas, as people in other COVID-19-struck countries have done.

Michigan set to deploy ventilators

The number of Michigan residents who have contracted COVID-19 crept toward 10,000 on Wednesday – one of the highest totals in the U.S. – while the state said hundreds of ventilators from the federal government would be quickly put into service, especially in Detroit-area hospitals.

Detroit residents make up 26% of the state's cases and 83 of its 337 coronavirus-related deaths. Mayor Mike Duggan credited an aggressive testing program, including a drive-up station at the former state fairgrounds, and predicted higher numbers each day.

He acknowledged that Detroit has a “serious problem” with infections, but he also said it was “disturbing” to read stories that it might be a hot spot because of poverty. Duggan noted that prosperous areas nationwide are also struggling with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Ohio seeks spaces for hospital beds

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he's sending the National Guard to Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus to assess spaces for hospital beds for an expected surge in cases.

The Health Department said it's received Ohio's allotment of personal protective equipment from the national strategic stockpile. That includes more than 100,000 gowns, nearly 500,000 gloves, and more than 670,000 masks. But Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said it won't be enough and urged that supplies be conserved and new items donated.

In Grove City outside Columbus, a woman whose brother, mother and father died this week of COVID-19 pleaded for people to stay home and follow social distancing guidelines, according to WSYX/WTTE-TV in Columbus.

Fountains of Wayne leader dies at 52

Adam Schlesinger, whose slyly intellectual rock band Fountains of Wayne made him a cult favorite of pop connoisseurs and whose musical expertise led to behind-the-scenes songwriting work in film and television, died Wednesday from complications related to COVID-19. He was 52.

News of his death was first published by Variety. It had reported earlier that Schlesinger spent more than a week in a hospital in upstate New York and had been placed on a ventilator.

Muslims urged to delay pilgrimage

A senior Saudi official Wednesday urged more than 1 million Muslims intending to perform the hajj to delay making plans this year – suggesting the pilgrimage could be canceled due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

In February, the kingdom closed off the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to foreigners over the virus, a step that wasn't taken even during the 1918 flu epidemic that killed tens of millions worldwide.

The kingdom is grappling with over 1,700 confirmed cases of the new virus. It has reported 16 deaths so far.