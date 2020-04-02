US sending Navy toward Venezuela

MIAMI – President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Navy ships are being moved toward Venezuela as his administration beefs up counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean following a U.S. drug indictment against Nicolás Maduro.

The deployment is one of the largest U.S. military operations in the region since the 1989 invasion of Panama to remove Gen. Manuel Noriega from power and bring him to the U.S. to face drug charges. It involves assets like Navy warships, AWACS surveillance aircraft and on-ground special forces seldom seen before in the region.

Boy, 8, killed by stray bullet in Indy

An 8-year-old Indianapolis boy died overnight after he was struck by stray gunfire when shots were fired into a house, police said Wednesday.

The boy was shot shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday and pronounced dead at Riley Hospital for Children. The Marion County coroner's office identified the child as Rodgerick Payne Jr.

Maj. Harold S. Turner of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said “numerous” shots were fired into the house from the street on the city's northeast side. No one else was injured.

Georgia man arrested after standoff

After a prolonged standoff, Florida state troopers arrested a Georgia man accused of fatally shooting three people in his child's mother's family and kidnapping his child, authorities said Wednesday.

Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. safely handed his 2-year-old son over to authorities after a crash near Tampa. He then stayed in his vehicle for several hours in a standoff with law enforcement before he eventually surrendered without incident, officials said.

Zantac ordered off shelves

U.S. health regulators are telling drugmakers to immediately pull their popular heartburn drugs off the market after determining that a contamination issue with the medications poses a greater risk than previously thought.

The move from the Food and Drug Administration Wednesday applies to all prescription and over-the-counter versions of ranitidine, best known by the brand name Zantac. Patients should stop taking any of the medications they currently have and throw them away, the FDA said.

Marsalis patriarch dies at 85

Ellis Marsalis, jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of a New Orleans musical family that includes famed musician sons Wynton and Branford, has died. He was 85.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Campbell announced Marsalis' death in a news release Wednesday night. She did not specify a cause of death. He had continued to perform regularly in New Orleans until December.