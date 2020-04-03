Tornadoes, virus testing Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – When Jose Cojom's house collapsed around his family in a tornado that struck after midnight March 3, he knew his life was going to get much harder. But that was just the beginning. A few weeks later, the restaurant where he cooks closed its doors because of the coronavirus.

Now, living in a rental apartment, Cojom's family faces an uncertain future, unsure whether to rebuild or move on.

“The tornado was a monster, almost killed us,” Cojom said. “Now, I'm off work for two weeks. It kind of hurts me because it makes me stay home and think about all the things that we went through.”

Like thousands of other Middle Tennesseans, Cojom's life has been upended by back-to-back disasters.

The storms that tore through the region killed 25 people – 19 in Putnam County, 80 miles east of Nashville – and damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings. Homes where people had been sleeping were demolished, sending families to hotels and shelters. Donations poured in, electrical and construction crews mobilized, and volunteers handed out supplies and served meals.

Then the coronavirus pandemic complicated the recovery efforts. The virus has sickened over 2,800 in Tennessee, according to the state health department. Residents who had united to help tornado-stricken neighbors quickly retreated to their houses. Volunteers who came from as far as Kansas went back home.

The emergence of COVID-19 closed business and schools and set off a wave of hotel cancellations. As the virus encroaches on the county where twisted metal still hangs in trees along Interstate 40, Mayor Randy Porter said debris cleanup could take several more weeks.

“It's been tiring and a little stressful, but we're working through it,” Porter said. “We live in a loving, come-together community.”