Trump criticizes World Health Organization

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he will “put a hold” on U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, saying “they missed the call” on the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump made the announcement at a White House press briefing as deaths and infections across the country continued to rise.

Trump is criticizing the organization, saying they “called it wrong” and saying they seem to be “very China-centric.”

He says, “They should have known and they probably did know.”

The WHO has praised China for its transparency on the virus, even though there is there is reason to believe that more people died of COVID-19 than the country’s official tally.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has voiced skepticism of many international organizations.