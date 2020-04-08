Man fatally stabs 3, killed by police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A man fatally stabbed three people and wounded a fourth at a Tennessee travel center Tuesday morning before a deputy shot and killed him, authorities said.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 40 to find a person with stab wounds outside the store and a man armed with a knife in the parking lot, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Witnesses identified the man as the suspect and he refused deputies' demands to drop the weapon, the bureau said.

Grisham ousted as press secretary

President Donald Trump shook up his communications team Tuesday, replacing his press secretary and adding new staffers as he grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephanie Grisham, who had held the titles of press secretary and White House communications director since last June, is out after never holding a formal press briefing. She will be rejoining the first lady's office in a new role as Melania Trump's chief of staff, and Kayleigh McEnany, a top Trump campaign spokeswoman, will take over as Trump's fourth press secretary.

Grisham had been largely sidelined since the start of the pandemic. In addition, Mark Meadows, the president's new chief of staff, has been working to bring on his own team, including senior adviser Ben Williamson.

Mexican priest's abuse case dismissed

The criminal case against a Mexican megachurch leader on charges of child rape and human trafficking was dismissed Tuesday by a California appeals court on procedural grounds.

Naasón Joaquín García, the self-proclaimed apostle of La Luz del Mundo, has been in custody since June following his arrest on accusations involving three girls and one woman between 2015 and 2018 in Los Angeles County. He has denied wrongdoing.

While being held without bail in Los Angeles, García has remained the spiritual leader of La Luz del Mundo, which is Spanish for “The Light Of The World.”

Judge bolsters California utility hopes

A federal judge has refused to put his stamp of approval on a letter to Northern California wildfire victims from attorneys who allege that Pacific Gas & Electric may be breaking its promises as it tries to preserve a plan for getting out of bankruptcy in an unraveling economy.

The decision issued late Tuesday by Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali bolsters PG&E's efforts to hold together its plan. The four-page ruling left the door open for the wildfire victims' committee to send out a letter outlining its concerns.