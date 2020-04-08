Navy chief quits after carrier visit

WASHINGTON – Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned Tuesday, bringing to a climax an extraordinary drama that he advanced by delivering a profanity-laced upbraiding of the officer he fired as captain of the coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt.

In announcing the resignation, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Modly quit on his own accord, “putting the Navy and the sailors above self,” so the Navy and the Roosevelt can move forward. James McPherson will take over as acting Navy secretary.

Modly had created a combustible controversy by firing the Roosevelt's skipper, Capt. Brett E. Crozier, last week, saying Crozier had shown “extremely poor judgment” in widely distributing by email a letter calling for urgent help with the COVID-19 outbreak aboard his ship.

Modly then flew to the ship, at port in Guam, and delivered a speech to the crew Sunday in which he lambasted Crozier, saying he was either “too naive or too stupid” to be in charge of an aircraft carrier. According to a senior defense official, Esper spoke to Modly on Monday evening, directing him to apologize.

Abortion ban for lockdown upheld

A federal appeals court sided Tuesday with Texas in allowing it to ban most abortions while the state is under an emergency order that limits nonessential surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic.

A panel of judges at the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a decision by a lower court that blocked the ban last week. The ruling allows the ban to stay in place pending further legal arguments.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last month ordered hospitals to cancel “nonessential” surgeries in order to free up hospital space and supplies that might be needed for coronavirus patients and doctors.

Governor rethinks ruling on beaches

Georgia's governor is “considering new options” after being criticized by local officials for his order that reversed beach closures and other restrictions imposed by cities and counties to battle the coronavirus, the governor's spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order last week requiring Georgia residents to shelter at home, except under prescribed exceptions, drew an outcry. Some city and county leaders said a provision rolled back any tougher restrictions already imposed by local governments.

Those nullified restrictions included local decisions to close public beaches on the 100-mile Georgia coast.

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions over the weekend blasted Kemp's action as a “reckless mandate” that encouraged tourism as infections and deaths keep rising in Georgia.

Most positive on Antarctic cruise

Nearly 60% of 217 people – many from Australia, Europe and the United States – on board a cruise ship off the coast of Uruguay have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the ship's operator said Tuesday.

“There are currently no fevers on board and all are asymptomatic,” said Aurora Expeditions, the Australian operator of the Greg Mortimer ship that is working to disembark the crew and passengers and arrange flights to their home countries. The Greg Mortimer departed March 15 on a voyage to Antarctica.

Of 217 people tested on the vessel, 128 were positive for the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease and 89 tested negative, Aurora Expeditions said.

Celebrated singer John Prine dies

John Prine, the ingenious singer-songwriter who explored the heartbreaks, indignities and absurdities of everyday life in “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other indelible tunes, died Tuesday at the age of 73.

His family announced his death from complications from the coronavirus; he died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where he had been hospitalized last month.

Winner of a lifetime achievement Grammy this year, Prine sang his conversational lyrics in a voice roughened by a hard-luck life, particularly after throat cancer left him with a disfigured jaw. In 2017, Rolling Stone proclaimed him “The Mark Twain of American songwriting.”

Senator helps out after recovery

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said Tuesday that he has recovered from the coronavirus and has started volunteering at a hospital in his Kentucky hometown.

The Republican lawmaker tested positive for the virus in March, becoming the first case of COVID-19 in the Senate. “I appreciate all the best wishes I have received,” Paul said Tuesday.

Paul, an eye surgeon, is volunteering in Bowling Green while the Senate is on a break amid the coronavirus outbreak. Paul worked in emergency rooms early in his career as a physician, his office said.

The hospital's CEO, Mike Sherrod, said Tuesday that the senator is “lifting the spirits of patients and our colleagues” by volunteering.