Charges filed over spreading virus

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department charged two people with federal terrorism offenses Wednesday for allegedly claiming they were intentionally trying to spread the coronavirus.

The charges, in cases in Texas and Florida, come after Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen instructed federal prosecutors across the U.S. that they could charge people who threaten to spread the coronavirus under the terrorism statutes because the Justice Department considers it a “biological agent” under the law.

Prosecutors allege James Jamal Curry, 31, of St. Petersburg, Florida, coughed on an officer's arm while he was being arrested on a domestic violence charge March 27 and told the officer, “Well I got the corona,” according to court documents.

Police allege Curry resisted arrest and spit in an officer's mouth twice, court documents said. The sergeant wiped his saliva from her face, noticing it had blood in it, as Curry threatened to kill her, the documents said.

As officers put a hood over his head to prevent him from spitting at them again, Curry shouted at the sergeant, “I have corona (expletive), and I'm spreading it around,” according to court papers.

Police obtained a warrant to test Curry for COVID-19, and the results came back negative. He was charged with perpetrating a biological weapons hoax and faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison if he's convicted.