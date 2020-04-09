Leaders contemplating exit strategy

NEW YORK – Even as coronavirus deaths mount across Europe and New York, the U.S. and other countries are starting to contemplate an exit strategy and thinking about a staggered and carefully calibrated easing of restrictions designed to curb the scourge.

“To end the confinement, we're not going to go from black to white; we're going to go from black to gray,” top French epidemiologist Jean-François Delfraissy said in a radio interview.

Deaths, hospitalizations and new infections are leveling off in places like Italy and Spain, and even New York has seen encouraging signs amid the gloom. At the same time, politicians and health officials warn that the crisis is far from over and a catastrophic second wave could hit if countries let down their guard too soon.

“We are flattening the curve because we are rigorous about social distancing,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “But it's not a time to be complacent. It's not a time to do anything different than we've been doing.”

In a sharp reminder of the danger, New York state Wednesday recorded its highest one-day increase in deaths, 779, for an overall death toll of almost 6,300.

“The bad news is actually terrible,” Cuomo lamented. Still, the governor said hospitalizations are decreasing and that many of those now dying fell ill in the outbreak's earlier stages.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was issuing new guidelines for some workers who have been within 6 feet of someone with a confirmed or suspected infection to go back on the job if they have no symptoms. They apply to employees in critical fields such as health care and food supply and require that workers take their temperature beforehand, wear face masks at all times and practice social distancing.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious diseases expert, said the Trump administration has been working on plans to eventually reopen the country amid evidence that social distancing is working to stop the virus's spread. But he said it's not time to scale back such measures: “Keep your foot on the accelerator, because this is what is going to get us through this,” he said at Wednesday's White House briefing.

Vice President Mike Pence warned that Philadelphia was emerging as a potential hot spot, saying that he spoke to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and that Pittsburgh was also being monitored for a possible rise in cases.

Pence said he would speak to leaders in African-American communities who are concerned about disproportionate impacts from the virus. Fauci acknowledged that historic disparities in health care have put African-Americans at risk for diseases that make them more vulnerable in the outbreak, adding that makes it even more imperative for communities of color to practice social distancing.

Meanwhile, U.S. researchers opened another safety test of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, this one using a skin-deep shot instead of the usual deeper jab. A different vaccine candidate began safety testing in people last month in Seattle.

In Europe, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is expected to announce in the coming days how long the country's lockdown will remain in place amid expectations that some restrictions could be eased. Discussions are focused first on opening more of the country's industries.

Italy, the hardest-hit country, recorded its biggest one-day jump yet in people counted as recovered and had its smallest one-day increase in deaths in more than a month. Nearly 18,000 have died there.

In other developments, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care but was improving and sitting up in bed, authorities said.

Also, Saudi Arabian officials announced that the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen will begin a two-week cease-fire starting today in response to U.N. calls to halt hostilities around the world amid the epidemic.