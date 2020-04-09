Watchdog blames Syria in gas attacks

THE HAGUE – The global chemical weapons watchdog issued a report Wednesday blaming the Syrian air force for a series of chemical attacks using sarin and chlorine in late March 2017 on the central town of Latamneh.

The report marks the first time the Investigation and Identification Team, set up in 2018 by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, has apportioned blame for an attack in Syria and will likely lead to fresh calls for accountability for the regime of President Bashar Assad. But exactly how that could happen is unclear.

Syria is not a member state of the International Criminal Court, meaning crimes committed on its territory by Syrian nationals cannot be prosecuted at the global court.

100 Taliban prisoners freed

Afghanistan released 100 Taliban prisoners Wednesday, claiming they were among 5,000 detainees to be freed under a deal between insurgents and the U.S.

The Taliban said, however, they have yet to verify those released were on the list they handed over to Washington during negotiations.

The prisoner release is a critical first step to intra-Afghan negotiations aimed at bringing an end to decades of war in Afghanistan. The U.S.-Taliban deal signed in February also calls for the Taliban to free 1,000 government personnel they hold hostage.

Driver pleads guilty in migrant deaths

A truck driver accused in the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found inside a refrigerated container that had been hauled to England last fall pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday.

Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, entered the plea at Central London Criminal Court.

The victims, whom police said died of a combination of a lack of oxygen and overheating in an enclosed space, are believed to have paid smugglers to take them on risky journey to better lives abroad.

Robinson appeared at court via video link alongside four other co-defendants, one of them also charged with 39 counts of manslaughter. All have denied the charges.

Italian bridge collapses; 1 injured

A huge bridge section collapsed Wednesday in Tuscany, the latest case of Italy's infrastructure crumbling after years of neglect. Italian news reports said one of the drivers was hospitalized.

Given Italy's nationwide coronavirus lockdown that is currently in place, there were only two trucks on the provincial road at the time. The bridge spans the Magra River in the province of Massa Carrara.

The bridge collapse comes as Italy is still working to rebuild the heavily used Morandi Bridge in Genoa, which collapsed in 2018 during a rainstorm, killing 43 people.