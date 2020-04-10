5-year-old serious about virus safety

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Nova Knight is 5, and very serious about keeping others safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

She said so in a video, the Fairbanks resident made that's been viewed more than 18,000 times and drawn the praise of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I'm sorry if you can't go to your play dates,” Nova said in the March 26 video. “Don't go anywhere. And wash your hands. I'm serious.”

Nova lives with her parents, Robby and Rebecca Knight and her 2-year-old brother, Colton. She has more advice about washing hands in the 40-second clip, including encouraging repeated viewings of the video as a reminder of what to do stay safe from the virus.

“I'm really, really serious, so you should do this video every single day.”

Nova told her mom that she wanted to make the video after her aunt, Jennifer Trevors in Halifax, Nova Scotia, sent her a video of Trudeau thanking children in Canada for not going on their play dates and for doing their part in stopping the spread of the virus.

Nova said she intended to watch that video every day so she knew what to do.

“And then she actually asked me, 'Will you put me on Facebook Live? I have something I want to say,'” her mother said. “I was like, well, you're not wearing pants, so I'm not going to put you on Facebook Live, but I will tape a video.”

Nova wasn't satisfied with the first take.

“Could we do one more?” Knight recalled her daughter asking. “I just don't think they know how serious I am.”

Rebecca Knight sent the video to her mother, Cindy Trevors, in Miramichi, New Brunswick. The next day, her mother told her she included the video as a comment on Justin Trudeau's March 27 tweet urging people to stay home.

Trudeau responded: “ Thanks for sharing this video, Cindy – please let your granddaughter know I'm glad she's helping to spread the word.”

When Nova found out Trudeau responded, she was flabbergasted. “This is the best day of my life,” she told her mother.

The response prompted Nova to do two more videos. In one, she shows people how to properly wash their hands, including using water that's “not too hot and not too cold.” Her third video teaches people how not to spread germs and encourages social distancing.