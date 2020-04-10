Black Enterprise mag founder dies

NEW YORK – Earl Graves Sr., who championed black businesses as the founder of the first African American-owned magazine focusing on black entrepreneurs, has died. He was 85. Graves died Monday after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, his son, Earl “Butch” Graves Jr, said in a post on Twitter.

Graves launched his magazine, Black Enterprise, in 1970. He later said his aim was to educate, inspire and uplift his readers. “My goal was to show them how to thrive professionally, economically and as proactive, empowered citizens,” Graves wrote in his 1997 book “How To Succeed In Business Without Being White.”

According to an obituary published by Black Enterprise, Graves grew up in Brooklyn and held jobs in law enforcement and real estate before working on Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's staff. After Kennedy's assassination in 1968, he moved to found the magazine, which is now headed by his son. He served on the boards of several major corporations, including American Airlines, Daimler Chrysler and Rohm & Hass and backed the presidential bids of Jesse Jackson and Barack Obama, Black Enterprise wrote.

Activist, mom of Kiefer Sutherland

Shirley Douglas, the impassioned Canadian activist and veteran actress who was mother to actor Kiefer Sutherland and daughter of Canada medicare founder Tommy Douglas, died Sunday. She was 86. Sutherland announced his mother's death on Twitter, saying she succumbed to complications surrounding pneumonia. He said it was not related COVID-19.

A native of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Douglas worked with directors including Stanley Kubrick (“Lolita”) and David Cronenberg (“Dead Ringers”), and she won a Gemini Award for her performance in the 1999 TV film “Shadow Lake.”

She tirelessly supported a variety of causes throughout her life, including the civil rights movement, the Black Panthers and the fight to save Canada's public health care, pioneered by her politician father. In 1965, Douglas married Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, with whom she had two children before they divorced – twins Rachel, a production manager, and Kiefer, who became a film and TV star in his own right.

Gay rights pioneer dies at 95

Gay rights pioneer Phyllis Lyon, who with her longtime partner was among the first same-sex couples to marry in California when it became legal to do so in 2008, has died at her San Francisco home. She was 95.

Lyon lived life with “joy and wonder,” said Kate Kendell, a friend and former executive director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights. She said Lyon and her wife Del Martin were activists and mentors long before there was a movement or community. Lyon died Thursday of natural causes, Kendell said.

Lyon was a journalist who met her lifelong love, Martin, while working at a magazine in Seattle. The couple moved to San Francisco in 1953. They co-founded with other lesbian couples the Daughters of Bilitis, a political and social organization for lesbians.

Actress, writer, 86, dies from virus

Patricia Bosworth, an actress who once starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies on several stars including Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, has died due to the coronavirus. She was 86.

Bosworth's stepdaughter, Fia Hatsav, told the New York Times that pneumonia brought on by the virus was the cause of death. Bosworth died Thursday in New York.

Bosworth played a nun opposite of Hepburn in the 1959 classic “The Nun's Story.” Along with penning bios for Brando and Clift, she also wrote biographies on actress Jane Fonda and famed photographer Diane Arbus, who photographed Bosworth in a Greyhound bus advertisement. Her biography on Arbus was the base for the 2006 film “Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus.”