Relief agencies move focus to helping in US

In Santa Barbara, California, forklifts chug through the warehouse of Direct Relief, hustling pallets of much-needed medical supplies into waiting FedEx trucks. Normally those gloves, masks and medicines would go to desperately poor clinics in Haiti or Sudan, but now they're racing off to Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, California, and the Robert Wood Johnson Hospitals in New Jersey.

Direct Relief is just one of several U.S. charities that traditionally operate in countries stricken by war and natural disaster that are now sending humanitarian aid to some of the wealthiest communities in America to help manage the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are responding to the greatest unmet needs,” said Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe.

He is organizing flights of supplies directly from the group's own manufacturers in China to the Santa Barbara warehouse, and also coordinating shipments from other producers around the world. After spending two decades providing relief to disaster zones, Tighe exudes a calm in the midst of this emergency.

The medical charity Doctors Without Borders spent months fighting the coronavirus around the world and is now trying to save lives just down the street from their New York offices. The group is supporting soup kitchens, setting up hand-washing stations, and training local officials how to prevent the spread of infection. Samaritan's Purse International erected a 14-tent field hospital with an ICU in Central Park.

“We now see nonprofits that traditionally help weak governments coming in to substitute for our national government,” said Evelyn Brodkin, political scientist and professor emerita at the University of Chicago. “We're lucky they're here. But it tells you something about the abdication of the federal role in this crisis.”

President Donald Trump, by contrast, has said the administration has done a “really good job” responding to the outbreak.

CARE, a 75-year-old humanitarian group, is sending relief packages to medical workers, caregivers and individuals in need.

“CARE has never delivered in the U.S. before now, but this pandemic has meant a scale up in our response internationally and here at home as well,” said CEO Michelle Nunn.

For the first time, MedShare, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that repacks surplus medical supplies and sends them to clinics around the world, is delivering protective gear to major U.S. hospitals including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

“It's very unusual, but there's a clear need and we want to help,” said spokeswoman Nancy Hunter.

Still, hospitals across the country are running short of supplies, and have to ration gear such as masks and gowns, a common practice in medical facilities in less stable countries.

Dr. Rasha Khoury, who's been on surgical missions in Sierra Leone, Lebanon, Cote d'Ivoire, Iraq and spent more than a year in Afghanistan as a member of Doctors Without Borders, is back at her regular job in a Bronx, New York, hospital. But she's using lessons learned in her overseas experiences every day.

“This is the first time I've ever felt a parallel between my work in precarious situations and my work here in the U.S.,” she said.