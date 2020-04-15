Armed men board tanker, release it

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Armed men boarded a Hong Kong-flagged tanker ship Tuesday off the coast of Iran near the crucial Strait of Hormuz, holding the ship for a short time before releasing it amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S., authorities said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the seizure. Iranian officials and state media did not immediately acknowledge the incident, and the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet did not respond to a request for comment.

The incident comes after a private maritime intelligence firm warned of suspicious incidents in recent days near the strait, through which a fifth of all oil is traded. Oil tankers previously have been a target during the tensions.

Forest fires near Chernobyl put out

Ukrainian emergency officials said Tuesday they have extinguished forest fires in the radiation-contaminated area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, but acknowledged that grass was still smoldering in some areas.

Hundreds of firefighters backed by aircraft have been battling several forest fires around Chernobyl the past 10 days. They contained the initial blazes, but new fires raged closer to the decommissioned plant.

Greyhound sued for allowing ICE

The state of Washington sued Greyhound Lines Inc. for letting U.S. immigration agents board buses in Spokane in search of people who are in the U.S. illegally.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Monday in Spokane County Superior Court. It seeks to stop the company from allowing U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to board its buses and conduct immigration sweeps.

Sides taken on defense lobbying limits

The Pentagon has quietly asked Congress to reverse key parts of a recent law that tightened the rules governing retired Defense Department officials influencing their former government colleagues on behalf of defense contractors.

In a legislative proposal submitted to Congress with the fiscal 2021 budget request, the Pentagon asked lawmakers to throw out most of the measure. On Tuesday morning, 15 groups that monitor government spending urged congressional committee leaders to not only keep the provisions but to strengthen them.

Alabama owns last known slave ship

The last slave ship known to have landed in the United States more than 150 years ago has a new owner: The state of Alabama.

A federal judge granted ownership of the Clotilda shipwreck to the Alabama Historical Commission in a one-page order released Monday. The decision by U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose means the state will have final say over remnants of the ship, which was found on a muddy river bottom north of Mobile and publicly identified last year.