Democrats seek death data by race

NEW YORK – Democratic lawmakers Tuesday introduced legislation to compel federal health officials to post data daily that breaks down COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity.

The lawmakers say the demographic data is needed to address any disparities in the national response to the coronavirus outbreak, which is taking a disproportionate toll on African Americans and other nonwhite populations.

The latest Associated Press analysis of available state and local data shows that more than 30% of those who have died from COVID-19 are African American, although blacks make up roughly 13% of the population in the areas covered in the analysis. The Democratic lawmakers sent a letter March 28 to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar urging federal release of the demographic data. The data has not been released.

Feds, airlines reach aid deal

The Treasury Department said Tuesday that the nation's major airlines have tentatively agreed to terms for $25 billion in federal aid to pay workers and keep them employed through September.

The assistance will include a mix of cash and loans, with the government getting warrants that can be converted into small ownership stakes in the leading airlines.

The airlines did not want to give up equity, but Treasury demanded compensation for taxpayers. The airlines have little leverage – their business has collapsed as the COVID-19 pandemic reduces air travel to a trickle and they face mass layoffs without the federal aid.

US backs church in services case

The Justice Department took the rare step Tuesday of weighing in on the side of a Mississippi Christian church where local officials had tried to stop Holy Week services broadcast to congregants sitting in their cars in the parking lot.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread, leaders at Temple Baptist Church in Greenville began holding drive-in services for their congregation on a short-wave radio frequency from inside an empty church save for the preacher. Greenville city leaders argue the services violate stay-at-home orders and could have put people's lives in jeopardy. Church officials believe they have been singled out for their religion.

Religious leaders push for releases

Nine leaders at evangelical Christian organizations are urging the Trump administration to release people from immigration detention facilities “who do not pose a threat to public safety” during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly those who are elderly or otherwise at higher risk for contracting COVID-19.

In a letter dated Monday to Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, the evangelicals called for alliances with religious and other local groups to help find released detainees “safe accommodations in which to 'shelter in place' for as long as such practices are advised.” Such actions would help employees as well as detained migrants.

Courts rule on abortion cases

A federal appeals court panel ruled that medication abortions, in which women take pills to terminate a pregnancy, can be provided in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ruling from a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was among several developments in Republican-led states where governors have sought to prohibit almost all abortions by classifying them as elective procedures that should be put off during the virus outbreak.

A federal judge Tuesday also blocked Arkansas' order preventing the state's only surgical abortion clinic from performing the procedure during the pandemic.

Louisiana delays primary again

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday again delayed Louisiana's presidential primary because of the coronavirus – this time to July 11 – as the state's chief elections officer asked lawmakers to expand mail-in balloting and early voting.

The primary originally had been scheduled for April 4. Edwards, a Democrat, has pushed back the election twice at the request of Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. In the past month, more than a dozen states have postponed their primaries to give them time to adjust and plan.

Check repayment rumors untrue

Videos and online reports claiming that millions of Americans will have to repay the relief checks they receive from the federal government under the $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic recovery bill are not true.

The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service confirmed to The Associated Press that households will not have to pay back the money in next year's tax filing.

Judge critical of appearances

A Florida judge has one request for attorneys showing up for court hearings via Zoom: Get out of bed and put on some clothes!

Broward Circuit Judge Dennis Bailey made the plea in a letter published by the Weston Bar Association, news outlets reported. “It is remarkable how many ATTORNEYS appear inappropriately on camera,” Bailey said in the letter. “One male lawyer appeared shirtless and one female attorney appeared still in bed, still under the covers.”