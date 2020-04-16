Count change to raise toll

NEW YORK – The U.S. tally of coronavirus cases and deaths could soon jump because federal health officials will now count illnesses that are not confirmed by lab testing.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told states to include probable COVID-19 cases in their reports to the agency. Previously, most states reported only lab-confirmed cases and deaths. CDC officials said Wednesday in a statement that the change would give them “a better picture of the burden of COVID-19 in the U.S.”

States can report such illnesses how they want, but the CDC provides guidance. The federal agency often relies on an organization called the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists to help define cases.

This month, the council revised its COVID-19 definition to include illnesses that don't have positive test results but in which the evidence points to the disease. The council made the change in part because of growing evidence that some infected people don't exhibit symptoms and may not have been tested.

Macron pushes wide cease-fire

French President Emmanuel Macron says he hopes that “in the coming days” the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council can discuss and endorse U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for a cease-fire to all conflicts in the world in order to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Macron, who has been pushing for more international cooperation in fighting the virus, said in an interview with French radio RFI broadcast Wednesday that he is only waiting for agreement from Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the five-country video conference. The effort has been stymied so far by differences among the five permanent members – the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.

Guterres said April 3 that warring parties in 11 countries had responded positively to his March 23 appeal – Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Colombia, Libya, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen have also expressed their acceptance. But he warned that turning words into peace will be enormously difficult.

Last cruise ship passengers exit

The final 15 passengers, including six Americans, were evacuated Wednesday from an Australian cruise ship that has been anchored off Uruguay's coast for almost three weeks with more than half the people aboard infected with the new coronavirus at one point. The passengers were taken to Montevideo's airport and boarded a charter flight to Miami.

The Greg Mortimer departed March 15 on a voyage to Antarctica and South Georgia. But the trip was canceled after much of the crew and passengers tested positive for COVID-19 and the ship reached the Uruguayan coast on March 27.

Uruguay initially refused to let the passengers off the Greg Mortimer, which is operated by Australia's Aurora Expeditions, but last week it evacuated 112 Australians and New Zealanders, most of whom had COVID-19. On Wednesday, authorities formed a “humanitarian corridor” to transport the remaining Americans, three British citizens, five Europeans and a Canadian to the airport. After the charter flight reaches Miami, the passengers will be flown to their home countries.

Home version of SAT being readied

A home version of the SAT college entrance exam is being prepared in case schools remain closed into the fall, College Board officials said Wednesday as they announced the cancellation of June testing.

Instead of a paper-and-pencil test given under proctors' supervision, the home version would be digital and rely on “remote proctoring.” That could include using the computer's camera and microphone to monitor movement or talking, College Board President Jeremy Singer said on a conference call with reporters.

The rival ACT also will launch an at-home option in late fall or early winter, the exam's administrators said Wednesday.

Puerto Rico claim disputed

Puerto Rico officials say data that show COVID-19 cases on the island are much lower than in some U.S. states constitute proof they are containing the new coronavirus. But fewer than 1% of the island's population – about 9,200 out of 3.2 million inhabitants – have been tested, which experts say is way below the rates of U.S. states with similar populations that the local government has used for comparison.

The U.S. territory announced its first COVID-19 cases in mid-March, including one involving an elderly Italian tourist. Since then, officials have reported at least 51 deaths and more than 970 confirmed cases, with more than 1,400 test results pending.

Puerto Rico is bracing for an anticipated peak of cases in early May as federal authorities probe a $38 million contract for testing kits that experts say are urgently needed but never arrived.

Train horns to honor workers

U.S. train horns can deliver an ear-splitting jolt to drivers sitting in traffic or people drifting off to sleep at home, but on Thursday, they'll be put to another use.

At 3 p.m., trains across the U.S. will sound their horns to honor the transportation employees who are considered essential workers during the coronavirus crisis. Amtrak trains, along with regional partner trains across the U.S., plan to give two blasts of their horns in a toot to transportation workers, as well as health care workers, first-responders, child care workers, grocery store employees and other workers providing essential services during the pandemic.

Lawsuit looks to ban touch voting

The threat of hand-to-hand contamination from the new coronavirus while voting entered arguments in a lawsuit seeking to stop the use of touch-screen ballot-marking machines in North Carolina.

Lawyers for four North Carolina voters and the state NAACP largely cited constitutional concerns in the lawsuit announced Wednesday in asking that the equipment from the nation's largest voting machine manufacturer be barred from future elections.

About 20 of North Carolina's 100 counties have the machines, used first in one way of another during last month's primary elections.

But the plaintiffs also said using touch-screen machines are inherently hazardous to use during the COVID-19 crisis, because voters and poll workers are smudging screens with fingers and hands that could transmit the virus to unsuspecting people.

Navajo Nation extends lockdown

The Navajo Nation has extended its weekend lockdowns preventing people from leaving their homes, except in emergencies, on the vast expanse of land that has been harder hit by the cornavirus than any other Native American reservation in the U.S.

The tribe first put in place the lockdown last weekend for the reservation that lies in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah and is larger than the state of West Virginia. Tribal police enforced the weekend lockdown by setting up checkpoints in Navajo communities. They issued more than 100 criminal nuisance citations for violating it on Friday and Saturday, Navajo Nation police spokeswoman Christina Tsosie said Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus cases on the Navajo reservation rose to 838 with 33 deaths. About 175,000 people live on the Navajo Nation.