18 bodies discovered in NJ

ANDOVER, N.J. – An extraordinary number of coronavirus-related deaths appears to have overwhelmed a nursing home in northern New Jersey where police found 18 bodies in what the governor called a “makeshift morgue” on two consecutive days earlier this week.

Police got an anonymous tip Monday that a body was being stored outside Andover Rehabilitation, Police Chief Eric Danielson said Thursday.

When police arrived, he said, the body wasn't where the tipster had said it was – but they found 13 bodies inside. They were removed Monday night and taken to a hospital in a refrigerated truck.

The remains found at the facility are among 68 deaths linked to the home, including residents and two nurses, the New York Times reported, citing Danielson, other officials and county records shared with a federal official. At least 26 of those deaths were confirmed by laboratory tests to be related to COVID-19, the New Jersey Herald reported.

Staffing was adequate, but an extraordinary number of deaths over the weekend had overwhelmed the facility's resources, a co-owner of the home said in an email Thursday.

Parties stalemated on program funds

Lawmakers struggled Thursday to break a stalemate over President Donald Trump's $250 billion emergency request for a small-business program, stoking uncertainty about when additional support will be available in a key rescue program now exhausted of funds.

A Senate session quickly adjourned without any progress, though staff aides to House and Senate Democrats and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin convened another conference call, on legislation to shore up the Paycheck Protection Program and demands by Democrats for potential additions. The Small Business Administration announced Thursday it has reached its $349 billion lending limit and is no longer accepting applications, and Trump immediately weighed in on Twitter to bash Democrats.

The Indiana Bankers Association on Thursday called for Congress to provide immediate new funding for the PPP. “Due to high demand for PPP loan applications, funding of the loans has run out as of today,” it said in a statement.

Congress voting change proposed

With Congress essentially closed, House Democrats are proposing a temporary rules change during the coronavirus crisis that would allow lawmakers to vote remotely via another lawmaker physically present at the U.S. Capitol.

The rare move, which would require a vote for passage, was presented Thursday during a private Democratic caucus conference call as anxious lawmakers clamor to bring Congress back on line during the stay-home shutdown.

Facebook to alert on false virus info

Facebook will soon let you know whether you shared or interacted with dangerous coronavirus misinformation on the site, the latest in a string of aggressive efforts the social media giant is taking to contain an outbreak of viral falsehoods.

The new notice will be sent to users who have clicked on, reacted to, or commented on posts featuring harmful or false claims about COVID-19 after they have been removed by moderators. The alert, which will start appearing on Facebook in the coming weeks, will direct users to a site where the World Health Organization lists and debunks virus myths and rumors.

Facebook, Google and Twitter are introducing stricter rules, altered algorithms and thousands of fact checks to stop the spread of bad misinformation.

Nurses suspended over protests

Nurse Mike Gulick was meticulous about not bringing the coronavirus home to his wife and their 2-year-old daughter. At Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, Gulick and his colleagues worried that caring for infected patients without first being able to don an N95 respirator mask was risky. But hospital administrators said they weren't necessary and didn't provide them, he said.

Then, last week, a nurse on Gulick's ward tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, and doctors doing rounds on their ward asked the nurses why they weren't wearing N95 masks, Gulick said.

After that, Gulick and a handful of nurses told their managers they wouldn't enter COVID-19 patient rooms without N95 masks. The hospital suspended him and nine colleagues pending an investigation, according to the National Nurses United, which represents them.

Vet, 99, walks to raise $16 million

A 99-year-old World War II veteran has completed his quest to walk 100 laps of his garden in eastern England and raised $16 million for Britain's National Health Service.

Tom Moore's mission to support health care workers during the pandemic became a national rallying point. Tens of thousands of Britons pledged donations as Moore pursued a goal of finishing the laps before his 100th birthday on April 30.

With the aid of a walker, he reached his target Thursday. Nine soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment, a unit linked to Moore's former British army regiment, lined the paved walkway in his Bedfordshire backyard, forming an honor guard for the veteran's final laps. “I've fought so many battles and we've always won, and we're going to win again,” Moore told British broadcaster ITV.

Study of potential vaccine expands

A U.S. study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine is being expanded to include older adults, the age group most at risk from the new coronavirus.

The shot, made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., is being tested in healthy young and middle-aged adults in Seattle and Atlanta. Moderna announced Thursday the study is expanding to include older adults, divided into two age groups – 51 to 70 and those over 70.

Putin postpones major celebration

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday postponed next month's Victory Day celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, citing the worsening coronavirus pandemic for putting off the lavish festivities that have dominated the Kremlin's political agenda.

In televised remarks, a grim-faced Putin said the virus makes public gatherings such as the huge parade through Red Square on May 9 too dangerous.