Whitmer hopes to start reopening sectors of Michigan economy May 1

LANSING, Mich. -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that she hopes to begin reopening parts of Michigan's economy on May 1 that have been shut down for many weeks to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Whitmer did not specifically identify which businesses may be allowed to open but said relaxing restrictions will come in phases. The Democratic governor's stay-at-home order, among the country's toughest in a state hit hard by the pandemic, is scheduled to expire April 30 and prompted a protest this week at the Michigan Capitol that drew thousands of people.

“I am hopeful that come May 1, we will make some steps forward,” she said during a tele-town hall hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber.

Whitmer spoke before President Donald Trump took to Twitter to urge his supporters to “LIBERATE” Michigan and two other states led by Democratic governors, employing the same kind of rhetoric some of his supporters have used to demand the lifting of the orders that have thrown millions out of work.

Whitmer said she will talk more in multiple news conferences next week about her thought process on restarting economic activity in a “smart way,” noting she wants to avoid a second wave of infections.

Trump told governors on Thursday that restrictions could be eased to allow businesses to reopen during the next several weeks in places that have extensive testing and a marked decrease in cases.

The number of people in Michigan with the coronavirus rose 4%, to 29,263, the state said Thursday, although many of them have long recovered. Deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, increased by 172, or 9%, to 2,093. The state noted that 65 of those deaths could have occurred days or weeks ago.

Whitmer said she is speaking with business leaders to work through safe practices. She also is studying the “real risk” geographically -- noting Michigan has many regions, types of businesses and places where people travel more than others to get to work.

"These are all factors that enhance or bring down risk,” she said. “So as we are determining which might be the first wave of openings, they’re being driven by these types of factors and what actions that employers can take to mitigate that risk, both to their employees as well as their customers.”

Corey Williams of the Associated Press in West Bloomfield, Michigan, contributed to this report.