Easing of restrictions underway

AUSTIN, Texas – Stores in Texas can soon begin selling merchandise with curbside service, and hospitals can resume nonessential surgeries. In Florida, people are returning to a few beaches and parks. And protesters are clamoring for more.

Governors eager to rescue their economies and feeling heat from President Donald Trump are moving to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of the coronavirus, even as new hot spots emerge and experts warn that moving too fast could prove disastrous.

Adding to the pressure are protests against stay-at-home orders organized by small-government groups and Trump supporters. They staged demonstrations Saturday in several cities after the president urged them to “liberate” three states led by Democratic governors.

Protests happened in Republican-led states, too, including at the Texas Capitol and in front of the Indiana governor's home.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott already said that restrictions will begin easing next week. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb – who signed an agreement with six other Midwestern states to coordinate reopening – said he would extend his stay-at-home order until May 1.

For the first time in weeks, people were able to visit some Florida beaches, but they were still subject to restrictions on hours and activities. Beaches in big cities stayed closed.

Meanwhile, infections kept surging in the Northeast.

Rhode Island, between the hot spots of Massachusetts and New York, has seen a steady daily increase in infections and deaths, with nursing home residents accounting for more than 90 of the state's 118 deaths. The state's death rate of around 10 people per 100,000 is among the nation's highest per capita, according to data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project.

Massachusetts had its highest number of deaths in a single day Friday, with 159. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, citing the advice of health experts, said states should wait until infection rates and hospitalizations decline for about two weeks before acting.

At his Saturday briefing with reporters, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cited more progress.

The daily increase in deaths in New York state fell below 550 for the first time in more than two weeks as hospitalizations continued to decline.

But the crisis is far from over: Hospitals are still reporting nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 patients per day, and nursing homes remain a “feeding frenzy for this virus,” he said.

“We are not at a point when we are going to be reopening anything immediately,” Cuomo said.

Protests spread

Outside the governor's mansion in Indianapolis, more than 200 people stood close together, carrying American flags and signs demanding that Holcomb lift restrictions. Cars passing the scene honked in support, although the rally wasn't as large as a similar event Wednesday in Michigan.

Signs said, “If Holcomb's job is essential, everyone's job is essential!” and “Open Indiana Now!” Another said, “Not here for Trump – here for freedom!”

At the Ohio Statehouse hundreds of protesters gathered for about two hours Saturday to demand that the governor end restrictions, Cleveland.com reported.

Cars, pickups and sport-utility vehicles circled Ohio Capitol Square numerous times blaring horns as others, some wearing masks, carried signs and chanted “USA” and “We are not sheep.”

Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that some Ohio businesses could begin reopening after May 1 but cautioned that the thaw in the state's stay-at-home order would be gradual, marked by many now-familiar elements such as social distancing, the cleaning of surfaces, frequent hand-washing and mask wearing.

Ohio health officials reported 434 confirmed deaths associated with coronavirus in the state as well as 9,939 confirmed cases statewide.

In Texas, several hundred people rallied on steps of the state Capitol to call for an end to social restrictions. Many protesters sought an immediate lifting of restrictions and chanted “Let us work!” in a state where more than 1 million people have filed for unemployment.

The rally was organized by a host of Infowars, owned by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who joined protesters on the Capitol steps. Jones is being sued in Austin over using his show to promote falsehoods that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre in Connecticut was a hoax.

Elsewhere, a few hundred demonstrators cheered and waved signs outside the Statehouse in New Hampshire, which has had nearly 1,300 cases of the virus and more than three dozen deaths through Friday.

“Even if the virus were 10 times as dangerous as it is, I still wouldn't stay inside my home. I'd rather take the risk and be a free person,” said one of the protesters, talk show host Ian Freeman.