Oklahoma City marks bombing's anniversary

OKLAHOMA CITY – In the 25 years since a truck bomb ripped through a federal building in downtown Oklahoma City and killed 168 people, the United States has suffered through foreign wars, a rise in mass shootings and a much deadlier act of terror, the Sept. 11 attacks.

But the April 19, 1995, assault on a sleepy city in the nation's heartland shocked many Americans out of their sense of security and awakened them to their own vulnerability. Terror wasn't just a foreign problem, it was here. Events since have only contributed to a shared anxiety.

Ordinarily, survivors and victims' families would gather today at the memorial where the Alfred P. Murrah Building stood to pay tribute to the lives that were lost and tragically altered, as they have every year since the bombing.

But the 25th anniversary ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus restrictions, denying the public the chance to collectively grieve a past tragedy because a current one is unfolding. Instead, the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum will offer a pre-recorded video that will air online and on TV and include the reading of the names of everyone killed followed by 168 seconds of silence.

“There are a lot of things to grieve this spring, and the loss of the commemoration in person is one of them,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said. “But I think we've accepted that's clearly the right thing to do.”

Hatred of the federal government motivated former Army soldier Timothy McVeigh and his co-conspirator, Terry Nichols, to commit what many experts still refer to as the deadliest act of domestic terrorism on U.S. soil. McVeigh was ultimately convicted, sentenced to death and executed by lethal injection in 2001. Nichols was sentenced to life in prison.