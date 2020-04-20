$450 billion aid package deal is near

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

President Donald Trump said Sunday, “We're getting close to a deal.”

Along with the small-business boost, Trump said the negotiators were looking at “helping our hospitals,” particularly hard-hit rural health care providers. A deal could be announced today, the president said at a White House briefing.

With small-business owners reeling during a coronavirus outbreak that has shuttered much economic activity, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier Sunday he was hopeful of a deal that could pass Congress quickly and get the Small Business Administration program back up by midweek.

“I think we're very close to a deal today. I'm hopeful that we can get that done,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he believed a deal could be reached late Sunday or early today.

“We still have a few more details to deal with,” he said.

The Senate is scheduled for a pro forma session today, but no vote has been set.

The House announced it could meet as soon as Wednesday for a recorded vote on the pending package, according to a schedule update from Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.

Under the emerging deal there would be $300 billion for small-business payroll program, and $50 billion would be available for a small-business disaster fund. Additionally, it would bring $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing, according to those involved in the talks

On a conference call Sunday afternoon that included Trump, Mnuchin and Republican senators, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., indicated the only remaining item for discussion involved the money for testing, according to a Senate GOP leadership aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private call.

Under the emerging deal, the government's Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses would get roughly $300 billion, according to Mnuchin. The program has been swamped by companies applying for loans and reached its appropriations limit Thursday after approving nearly 1.7 million loans. That left thousands of small businesses in limbo as they sought help.

But additional aid to state and local governments would be left out, Mnuchin said.