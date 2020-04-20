Companies fill void with free programs

NEW YORK – We might not be totally free these days, but there's a lot out there that is.

Companies such as Pure Barre and Peloton are offering free access to fitness classes. Amazon is giving away book classics such as “The Call of the Wild” and “Emma,” and the educational platform MasterClass has experts offering their wisdom for nothing.

The coronovirus's shutdown has wreaked havoc on so many lives and disrupted many company plans. But some are offering their goods for free or dropping their paywalls for a limited time.

It might not make the best financial decision, but marketing experts say it's good public relations and a way to hook future customers as long as it doesn't seem like companies are taking advantage of the virus.

Free shows and films from the entertainment world are a warm blanket for the home-bound. HBO, Apple TV Plus and YouTube are a few making original programming available for free.

“Tuesdays wih Morrie” author Mitch Albom is writing a new serialized story, “ Human Touch,” set in Michigan during these coronavirus days, with free chapters available every Friday.

Live theatrical venues such as the Metropolitan Opera plans a streaming gala this month, Cirque du Soleil has put out free 60-minute compilation specials, and Andrew Lloyd Webber has new streaming broadcasts of his musicals each Friday for 48 hours on a dedicated YouTube channel.

“It's a crazy idea to think this Friday, globally, everyone could be going to the theater together for free. Isn't that amazing?” said Ramin Karimloo who stared as the title character in Webber's “The Phantom of the Opera,” filmed in 2011. “I'm not saying it's life-saving, but this helps. Even those health care workers who come home, maybe they want to forget what they just went through for 12 hours.”