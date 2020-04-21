Virus overwhelms New York nursing home

NEW YORK – As residents at a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, began dying in late February from a coronavirus outbreak that would eventually take 43 lives, there was little sign of trouble across the country at the Cobble Hill Health Center, a 360-bed facility in an upscale section of Brooklyn.

Its Facebook page posted a cheerful story encouraging relatives to quiz their aging loved ones about their lives, and photos of smiling third graders at a nearby school making flower arrangements for residents.

That quickly changed. By the middle of March as the CEO began sending increasingly alarmed emails about banning visitors, screening staff, confining residents, wiping down all surfaces, and having all-hands-on-deck meetings to prepare everyone for the coming coronavirus “freight train.”

“I'll be darned if I'm not going to do everything in my power to protect them,” Donny Tuchman wrote before things got worse. More than 100 staffers, nearly a third of the workforce, went out sick. Those left began wearing garbage bags because of a shortage of protective gear. Not a single resident has been able to get tested for the virus to this day.

Now listed with 55 deaths it can only assume were caused by COVID-19, among the most of any such facility in the country, Cobble Hill Health Center has become another glaring example of the nation's struggle to control the rapid spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes that care for the most frail and vulnerable.

Cobble Hill's grim toll surpasses not only Kirkland's but the 49 deaths at a home outside of Richmond, Virginia, 48 dead at a veteran's home in Holyoke, Massachusetts, and five other homes in outer boroughs of New York City that have at least 40 deaths each.

Out of an Associated Press tally of 8,496 nursing home deaths nationwide, a third of them are in New York state.

AP interviews with friends and relatives who have visited the Cobble Hill Health Center in recent weeks, as well as the home's own statements, paint a picture of a facility overwhelmed and unequipped to deal with its coronavirus outbreak, with shortages of staff, personal protective equipment and the availability of reliable testing.

“They were under siege,” said Daniel Arbeeny, who brought his 88-year-old father from a hospital to the home in late March. “They were doing the best they could, as far as we could tell at arm's length, under siege.”

Tuchman told the AP on Sunday that he believes many other homes have more deaths than Cobble Hill but his has been singled out for its honesty. He said it responded to the state's voluntary survey with cases in which it was “possible” COVID-19 could be a factor, since his home wasn't able to test any due to the lack of available kits. He also said he reported 50 deaths, not 55, though the state repeated that tally Sunday.

“There's been a lot of lip service about how vulnerable nursing homes have been, and everyone has the best intentions, but it didn't materialize,” Tuchman said.